InAppBrowser reveals if TikTok, Instagram and other apps with browsers inject their JavaScript
Earlier this month it was revealed that popular mobile applications with integrated browsers injected custom JavaScript into visited sites. Facebook, Instagram and TikTok all use code injection techniques to virtually track anything that app users do on any website that is opened in the in-app browser.
The companies that own the offending applications benefit from this in several ways. First, because everything happens entirely behind the scenes, without most users suspecting any of that. Second, because the in-app browsers do not support content blockers or reveal privacy information when used.
Most companies use in-app browsers and code injections for tracking and monetization purposes, but some may use code to monitor all user activity, including all keystrokes.
Felix Krause created the website InAppBrowser, which is designed to reveal to the user if an in-app browser is injecting code.
Here is how it works:
- Open the application that you want to analyze.
- Use share functionality inside the application to get the link https://InAppBrowser.com into the app. You may DM a contact or post publicly.
- Open the link that has just been shared or posted.
- Check the report that is displayed.
The website reveals if it detected JavaScript code injections and how it rates these injections. For TikTok, the website reveals the following:
- Adds CSS code, allows app to customize appearance of website.
- Monitors all taps happening on websites, including taps on all buttons & links.
- Monitors all keyboard inputs on websites.
- Gets the website title.
- Gets information about an element based on coordinates, which can be used to track which elements the user clicks on.
Instagram, another popular application, injects JavaScript code as well. While it does not monitor keyboard inputs, it does monitor all JavaScript messages and all text selections, and injects external JavaScript code.
All detected JavaScript commands are listed as well for deeper inspection.
You can check out the blog post, which offers additional details.
Krause notes that the site may not detect all code injections or all executed JavaScript commands. Also, it does not detect native code, which apps may use as well.
Protection against invasive in-browser apps
Mobile app users have just a few options. Besides the obvious, removing the app from the device, they may be able to redirect links to other browsers on the device. Not all apps support that though. The use of DNS-based content blockers may not help as much either, at least not against the potential reading of keystrokes or other activities unrelated to the display of ads or tracking.
Now You: Do you use apps with in-app browsers?
Comments
I’m a wierdo, I use my phone to make phone calls.
(really, you can still “talk” to poeple in real time with these devices)
I use a PC to access websites.
PS Ok ok, I text and navigate too but phones are horrible for web browsing, much too slow.
It’s not just in-app browsers that need to die, but the vast majority of “apps” too.
They should be utilising the mobile web and concentrating on making the mobile web experience good, instead of duping people into downloading an entire app for each website, which wastes storage space on the device and also wastes bandwidth with all these apps needing to update all the time. Not to mention these apps deprive people of features they are used to in their default browser like translation features, etc..
Who forces you to use them? I use a decade old FLOSS RSS reader app and it gives me all the news without the JS
Only a simple mobile for phone and sms exclusively. I do not intend to ever buy a smartphone. Moreover a wide screen with performant audio is in no way comparable to a few square inches and lousy sound. I dislike the very concept of 24/7 connected. At home the PC, elsewhere my eyes and ears, plus the mobile for whatever plain phone call. Smartphones are the ultimate spying vector, at least for most of us. Not to mention the myriad of connected devices, GPS to start with. We’ve managed for years to find our way with paper maps so don’t tell me that the average planetary IQ is lowering in such a way hat kids need a calculator to add & multiply and adults a GPS to know which way to go. Carpe diem : enjoy the planet and forget filming it.