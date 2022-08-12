Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS unlocks Ubuntu 20.04 LTS upgrades

Canonical has released Ubuntu 22.04,1 LTS to the public. The first point release of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS -- Long Term Support -- marks an important milestone in development, as it is the first that will unlock the upgrade gates for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS devices.

The new version of Ubuntu is already available as a direct download. Interested users, new and old, may download the release from the official Ubuntu website. The desktop ISO image has a size of 3.6 Gigabytes.

Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS has the following recommended system requirements:

2 GHz dual-core processor or better.

4 Gigabytes of system memory.

25 Gigabytes of free hard drive space.

Canonical notes that upgrade prompts will be displayed on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS systems shortly to install the upgrade to the new version immediately or as part of a scheduled update.

Tip: check out Mike's review of Ubuntu Cinnamon 22.04 LTs.

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS was released in April 2020. There is no hurry for devices to get upgraded to the new base LTS version as Ubuntu 20.04 LTS remains supported until April 2030. Mainstream support for the Linux version ends in April 2025 though, which means, that the operating system will receive security updates after mainstream support ends only.

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS users may want to read the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS release announcement first to get an overview of the changes and improvements that went into the new Ubuntu LTS release. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is powered by GNOME 42, which provides " a range of benefits, from a streamlined user interface with more compact on-screen display notifications, to snappy horizontal workspace transitions (and corresponding touchpad gestures) as well as improved multi-monitor support" according to Canonical.

Here is a short list of highlights:

More customization options.

Performance improvements thanks to "work on GNOME triple buffering".

New power profile options.

Expanded Active Directory integration.

Application updates.

According to one benchmark, Ubuntu is performing better than Windows 11.

Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS

The 22.04 LTS release offers 5 years of mainstream support, until April 2027, and enters extended support thereafter.

The point release appears to be a bug fix release for the most part. You can check out the full list of changes here. It is a long list of technical issues that have been fixed in Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS.

Canonical published an introductory video for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, which is a recommended watch for new users.

Now You: do you use Ubuntu or another Linux distribution?

