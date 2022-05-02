Ubuntu Cinnamon 22.04 -- A great 22.04 release!
The most well-known and arguably most widely used Linux system, Ubuntu, has a flavour called Ubuntu Cinnamon, which has been updated to 22.04 to match the latest Ubuntu release. This new version brings 5 years of support with it.
The Ubuntu Cinnamon downloads page has not been updated with the new files yet, days after release...but the blog post above, announcing their official release, has the download links.
I’ve not used the default ‘flavour’ of Ubuntu for longer than enough time to write a review of it, and then quickly scrub it off my system in years...But it’s not because Ubuntu isn’t a great OS, it’s just because I haven’t liked the Desktop Environments that default Ubuntu has shipped with since it used GNOME 2.x...Ubuntu is a rock solid system, with some of the largest support channels available, so for anyone who wants to dip their feet into the Linux way of life, Ubuntu might be for you, especially if you’re used to MacOS.
However, I adore the Cinnamon environment, and it's a constant battle between Cinnamon and KDE for supremacy in my world...So, I decided to give Ubuntu Cinnamon 22.04 a spin, and boy am I glad I did!
My Specs:
- Ryzen 5 3500X
- 32GB DDR4 3200Mhz
- AMD Radeon 6900XT
- 2x 1080P Screens + 1x 21:9 1440P Screen
- Audio through DAC/Amp combo unit plugged in via USB-C
Installation
At this point, if your Linux OS doesn’t install in 5 minutes with very few button clicks, you’re doing it wrong...And thankfully, Ubuntu Cinnamon does it right. Installing the system was a breeze, and I was able to install the OS alongside a windows partition on the same drive, without any issues. During installation I did opt for installing third party drivers and codecs, so when installation was done and I was booted into the system my GPU worked quite fine and I had zero issues at all when testing things out. I didn’t do any extensive testing, but it was obvious that my GPU was functioning properly; and all monitors were at their optimal resolutions by default however I did need to increase the refresh rate of my main monitor, as it was set to 60 and can go up to 100.
Included Software and Features
Some of the new features of Ubuntu (all flavours) 22.04 are:
- Wayland is default when using non-NVIDIA graphics
- Active Directory upgrades and further support
In regards to the Active Directory support, the Ubuntu blog says, “In 22.04 we bring Active Directory integration to the next level with full installer integration and ADsys, a client that enables full Group Policy support, privilege escalation and remote script execution.”
Ubuntu Cinnamon 22.04 also comes with pretty well all the basic essentials, providing you did not select ‘minimal’ during install. You’ll find Firefox, LibreOffice, Thunderbird, Rythmbox, GIMP, and Transmission all installed by default, so you’ll have a great head-start on having everything you need.
Performance
Ubuntu Cinnamon flew. My machine is no slouch, so I expected smooth performance, but I was a little surprised at how snappy and responsive the system was, even with everything at default. With LibreOffice Writer open and Firefox with 3 tabs open, my system used at most 6% CPU usage, and 2.5GB of RAM used. This system was installed on a SATA SSD, not NVME, but it flew when installing things, surfing the web, and when writing this review.
Final Thoughts
I might keep Ubuntu Cinnamon 22.04 installed for a little while and play with it more. I use Ubuntu on some of my servers, and I’ve always enjoyed Ubuntu for its simplicity, larger package / software repositories, and the huge community for support at times...It’s a great system, I just hate the Unity Desktop Environment. But, with Ubuntu Cinnamon, I get a more personally preferred environment, and all the benefits of the latest Ubuntu release.
I've had this installed for about a week now since writing this article originally, and I'm still using it, and have seen no reason or need to change it; and I'm picky! So, that's just this nerds opinion.
Will you be giving the new Ubuntu an install? Have you used Ubuntu in the past? What about Ubuntu Cinnamon as an alternative to the original? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Comments
Cinnamon is great. Perhaps it’s not the most innovative, but it definitely is well designed, functional, friendly and nice to look at. Ubuntu in its latest iteration and with any flavour (Gnome, Cinnamon etc) seems a solid and very good distro too. The only real problem is Snaps.
The link you provided https://ubuntu.com does not show a Ubuntu Cinnamon available.
Linux Mint is better for regular people running the desktop, like the people reading ghacks.net.
Linux Mint is geared for regular people, and the provided tools work very well.
Their software update manager is so much better than every other distro I’ve tried.
You can easily pick the best servers, and it displays all the info I need when showing the download and install progress.
The KDE/Plasma update tool Discover is not quite as good.
The Ubuntu update tool is also inferior, plus it broke my system when upgrading from 18.04 to 20.04.
Fedora has the worst update tool I’ve tried; I wasn’t able to see the progress as the tool was downloading or installing updates. I found their command line update tool better, but I deleted that distro.
Thanks for the article Mike. Helpful for this Ubuntu user.
I think that Linux Mint with the Cinnamon desktop is the better Ubuntu Cinnamon.
I agree with @Gerard that Linux Mint is the best and with Cinnamon it’s even better.
https://linuxhint.com/install_linux_mint_cinnamon/
Not so great. Many users version 21.10 say that it was better.
“You’ll find Firefox, LibreOffice, Thunderbird, Rythmbox, GIMP, and Transmission all installed by default, so you’ll have a great head-start on having everything you need.” Boy, is that subjective ever. None of those would be my option in their categories. None of them. This is a big problem in linuxworld, what the developer thinks I need or want is hardly so in most cases. What linux needs is: while installing, present choices for all programs in all major categories. I do not feel that a torrent program is of any use to the average user, so choosing one while installing is not necessary. same goes for an email client, most of the planet do not use a dedicated client. Those of us who are serious about local music and have large collections, will never ever use something like Rhythmbox. The amount of people who HATE Firefox is also staggering. LibreOffice is far from being the best option, VLC comeoooooon etc etc.. it’s just a goddamn mess all that garbage they soil your fresh install with, most distros.99% of them. And here we have another fine example.. Also, minimal install should MEAN minimal too. It’s not, ever. Use this approach: Minimal, Custom, Standard, SUPER BLOATED, options while installing. You can rest assured not many will go for the last two. There, rant over. Go ahead, give me the usual crap yadada you can uninstall anything you like that’s the beauty and freedom of linux you should try arch yada dada yada doo
STOP PREINSTALLING USELESS STUFF. PERIOD.
I agree with both @Anonymous and @Gerard above: overall, Linux Mint is probably the better alternative. But of course, to each his own!
I am certainly a beginner into the Ubuntu’s world, however I must say that it works like a charm! :]
I have been extremely amazed by 22.04. GNOME version is exceptionally good. Almost 100% of what I want in a desktop in my book. Very minor gripes that I can easily fix via a dconf editor (for example minimize on click dock setting). Aside from that all the tweak Canonical makes for GNOME for me are welcome and make GNOME that much better for usage. I feel like I can stick this on a system and forget about it and use it for my daily usage for the next few years. That being said I will try our Ubuntu Cinnamon, thanks for the article.
The Unity Desktop Environment hasn’t been the main environment of Ubuntu for a few years. They moved back to Gnome.
Also, if you want to use Cinnamon in an Ubuntu base just go with the original: Linux Mint.
Is there a way to bring rounded window decorations to all corners of every window in Cinnamon? I use KDE primarily because I like being able to use rounded corners.