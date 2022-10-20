Linux distribution Ubuntu 22.10 is now available

Martin Brinkmann
Oct 20, 2022
Linux
|
1

Canonical released a new version of its Linux distribution Ubuntu today. Ubuntu 22.10, codename Kinetic Kudu, is a short term support release that will be supported until July 2023. Ubuntu users who need long term support should use the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Long Term Support release, instead, as it is supported until April 2027.

ubuntu 22.10

Downloads are not yet provided on the official Ubuntu website, but several mirrors host the new interim release already. Soon, downloads will also be offered on the official website and you may check out the main download page to find the Ubuntu 22.10 download.

Ubuntu 22.10

Ubuntu 22.10's official release notes are already available. Canonical highlights new tools to optimize developer workflows, improved Raspberry Pi support, updated Enterprise management tools, and improved desktop usability and performance.

The new Ubuntu release comes with GNOME 43, a new version of the desktop environment. Several apps have been converted to GTK4 and libadwaita, including the default file manager Nautilus. GNOME Text Editor is the default text editor and GNOME Terminal the default terminal application. The developers have removed GNOME Books, and recommend using Foliate instead.

Linux kernel 5.19, which improves the power performance of Intel processors, and a small number of other improvements are also included in the release.

Quick Settings, for instance, "provides faster access to commonly used options", according to Canonical, and there is default support for the webp format. There is also the latest Mesa in the Steam snap, which should improve compatibility and performance for more games when using Steam on Ubuntu systems.

Canonical switched the default audio server from PulseAudio to PipeWire, citing that it "broadens support for audio devices" and "improved performance for video conferencing".

The full release notes offer more information on the changes. Several applications have been updated, including Firefox, Thunderbird and LibreOffice. Canonical has updated subsystems such as Mesa, PipeWire, BlueZ or CUPS in the new release as well.

The Linux security module AppArmor may now be used to restrict access to unprivileged user namespaces. Administrators may configure systems "so that only applications and services which are confined by an appropriate AppArmor profile can use this feature".

Ubuntu 22.10 is not as uneventful as Microsoft's release of Windows 10 version 22H2, but it is not a major new release with lots of new features either. The main improvements are GNOME 43, Linux kernel 5.19 and the switch to PulseAudio.

Comments

  1. WEnd said on October 20, 2022 at 9:34 pm
    Ubuntu nags you to upgrade to the pro version, is that right? I would choose Windows and MacOS if I wanted advertisements and sneaky design changes.

