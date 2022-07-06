Microsoft releases two new builds to the Windows 11 Insider Preview Beta channel

Microsoft has released not 1, but two new builds to the Windows 11 Insider Preview Beta channel. Some users will get Build 22621, while others may get Build 22622.

Why has Microsoft released Build 22621 and Build 22622 simultaneously?

The main difference is that Build 22621 will have new features disabled by default, while they are enabled in Build 22622. Microsoft is delivering the latter by using an enablement package. It wants to test the process of having features turned off by default, and to observe the impact of enabling the new features based on feedback and usage data from both groups. So, if a feature is causing problems, it maybe turned off. It will also allow the company to disable a feature while any bugs related to it are addressed.

Users who install the Build 22621.xx version can check for Windows Updates manually (KB5014959), and opt to install Build 22622.xx to test new features. It's worth mentioning that users who have upgraded to Windows 11 Build 22622 may still not be able to some use new features, as they are gradually rolled out.

Suggested Actions, OneDrive storage alert and subscription management are now available in the Beta Channel

Suggested Actions, which debuted in Build 25115 is now available for users in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. But, you can enable it in any Country simply by changing the Country and the Regional Format in the Settings app. The feature allows users to perform actions when they select (highlight text) a date, time, or phone number in any app. Users in the beta channel can now use the new OneDrive storage alert and subscription management page in the Settings app, the feature was introduced in Build 25145.

The Redmond company recently brought Search Highlights to Windows 10 and Windows 11. We can probably expect these goodies to ship in the coming months, likely with Windows 11 22H2 feature update.

Fixes in Windows 11 Build 22621 and Build 22622

The latest version for the Beta channel includes bug fixes that were released in Builds 25145 and 25151. There are some new fixes as well. Microsoft Edge should now be usable in Windows Sandbox.

Server Message Block (SMB) redirector (RDR) specific public File System Control (FSCTL) code FSCTL_LMR_QUERY_INFO have been added. Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.3 is supported in the Windows client and server Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) implementations. The Remove-Item cmdlet has been updated to interact with Microsoft OneDrive folders.

Opening the camera from a common file dialog should no longer cause the Take Photo button to disappear. The Group Policy for InternetExplorerModeEnableSavePageAs Group Policy has been enabled in the Policy Editor. An issue that was preventing devices from receiving updates for an extension driver when it was already installed without the base driver has been patched.The error “2101 JET_errCallbackFailed” should not occur when running the install from media (IFM) creation for Active Directory.

A bug related to Password resets with Active Directory Lightweight Directory Service (LDS) causing it to fail with an error like “00000005: SvcErr: DSID-03380C23, problem 5003 (WILL_NOT_PERFORM), data 0” has been fixed.

Known issues in Windows 11 Build 22621 and Build 22622

Microsoft says it is working on a fix for an issue that has caused cyclical crashes in the Windows UI components including Explorer.exe, and makes the screen flash. The company has provided a workaround for this issue.

Open PowerShell with administrator rights, paste the following command in it, and hit the Return key.

Add-AppxPackage -Register -Path C:\Windows\SystemApps\Microsoft.UI.Xaml.CBS_8wekyb3d8bbwe\AppxManifest.xml -DisableDevelopmentMode -ForceApplicationShutdown

Comments from users indicate that the issue occurs if File Explorer Tabs were enabled previously.

Please refer to the release notes that are available at the Windows Insider Blog, for a full list of changes in the two builds.

This is not the first time that Microsoft has released 2 builds to the same Preview Channel simultaneously, it did so in August 2019 (19H2 Build 18362.10012 and Build 18362.10013).

