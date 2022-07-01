These phishing email subjects get the most clicks

Martin Brinkmann
Jul 1, 2022
Email
|
1

It is nearly impossible to block all phishing emails before they land in user inboxes; this is true for home users and company employees alike. While the bulk is filtered out, some emails manage to bypass filters to land in the user's inbox.

phishing email german

Users exposed to phishing emails react differently, and one deciding factor is the subject line of the email according to research published by Kaspersky.

While it is nearly impossible to run scientific tests in real world environments, phishing simulators come close to the real deal. Security companies and organizations may use phishing simulators in employee trainings.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to data from Kaspersky's Security Awareness Platform , subject lines that appear to be work or user related get the most clicks. System administrators may use Kaspersky's platform to mimic phishing emails, track results and use the data to raise awareness among employees. Kasperksy's study included results from over 29,500 employees from 100 countries.

Nearly one in five employees clicked on links in the the most effective fake phishing email: 18.5% of employees fell for the email with the subject "Failed delivery attempt – Unfortunately, our courier was unable to deliver your item".

The following table lists the phishing emails with the highest clickthrough ratios.

SubjectSenderClickthrough
Failed delivery attempt -- Unfortunately, our courier was unable to deliver your item Mail delivery service18.5%
Emails not delivered due to overloaded mail serversThe Google support team18%
Online employee survey: What would you improve about working at the companyHR Department18%
Reminder: New company-wide dress codeHuman Resources17.5%
Attention all employees: new building evacuation planSafety Department16%

Kaspersky notes that other subjects, including booking reservation confirmations, order placement confirmations, or IKEA contest announcements, have high clickthrough ratios as well.

Emails that contain threats or "instant benefits" had lower clickthrough ratings according to Kaspersky. Emails that claimed to have hacked a user's computer and know the search history had a 2% clickthrough rating, while free Netflix offers and $1000 tricked only 1% of employees.

The difference may be partially explained by the work context in which the phishing simulation was carried out in. A Netflix offer may have more appeal to home users than employees. Similarly, threats that a computer has been hacked may weight more when it is a personal computer.

Kaspersky recommends that organizations intensify employee training to raise phishing email awareness. The teaching of basic phishing email signs, such as inconsistent sender addresses, suspicious links or dramatic subject lines, may weed out a good percentage of emails.

Well crafted phishing emails make it difficult to determine whether they are legitimate or not. Employees should contact the IT department when in doubt before opening the email or reacting to it.

Closing Words

It does not take a rocket scientist to come to conclude that phishing emails that users can relate to work best, but the click through numbers sound awfully high for this day and age. Phishing may lead to all sorts of issues, from planting malware in a company network to stealing authentication information and ransomware.

Now You: have you encountered phishing emails recently? How do you verify that emails are legit?

Summary
These phishing email subjects get the most clicks
Article Name
These phishing email subjects get the most clicks
Description
Subject and sender of phishing emails play a big role when it comes to the click through rate and how convincing they appear to users.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Google begins rolling out the new Gmail design to users as the default option

Google begins rolling out the new Gmail design to users as the default option
thunderbird 102

Thunderbird 102 released: lots of new features and improvements
k-9 mail android

K-9 Mail app will become Thunderbird's Android email client
vivaldi mail

Vivaldi Mail 1.0: email client with calendar and feed reader launches
thunderbird import

How to run Thunderbird Beta next to the Stable email client
Proton updates its logos

Proton has updated its logos and plan prices for Mail and VPN

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Tom Hawack said on July 1, 2022 at 1:26 pm
    Reply

    I haven’t encountered phishing emails recently, but I did at one time, long ago, never clicked because fortunately something had triggered suspicion : I sent then the email to Signal-Spam at [https://www.signal-spam.fr/] (account required) which confirmed the phishing status.

    “Something had triggered my suspicion” : well, when the sender is a Scottish bank you’ve never dealt with, suspicion is obvious, far more than when the sender is the ‘Mail delivery service’ for instance, which is what I’d me the most likely to be caught by, as mentioned in the article.

    As mentioned in the article as well, “the work context in which the phishing simulation was carried out in” is a major factor of awareness. Personally I’m only in a home user’s environment and am not submerged with emails, so it’s easier to spot exotic email senders and subjects. Otherwise, indeed, the human factor holds a major position in companies’ digital problems, be it phishing or whatever form of confidential data extortion.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved