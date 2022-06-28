Is Anyone using Microsoft Edge's Collections feature?

Collections, a way to save content in Edge, is one of the features that distinguishes Microsoft Edge from Google Chrome, its main competitor. Collections work similarly to bookmarks, as the feature's main purpose is the saving of content in the browser.

Similarities do not end there: Edge users may create multiple collections to better organize saved content. Unlike bookmarks, collections support the saving of media. Another difference between the two is that Microsoft integrated Collections deeply into Edge and continues to add features to Collections. Bookmarks, on the other hand, have not seen improvements in a long time.

Recently, Microsoft started to evolve Collections by adding features that are unrelated to the saving of content; this includes options to follow creators or run visual image searches.

Microsoft Edge displays the Collections icon in its main toolbar. A click opens the sidebar interface with options to create a new collection or browse existing ones. Options to save images and videos to "Saved Images" and "Saved Videos" collections are also provided.

The individual listings display all saved items vertically. It lacks customization options, such as the ability to change the format or size of thumbnails.

Microsoft announced a list of new features that it plans to roll out over the coming months to extend Collections further. The option to save images and videos is improved, as it is now possible to save these to any collection, and not just the designated image or video collection.

Another new feature is the inspiration feed that is being integrated. Microsoft displays related content in the Collections window. When you browse images of PC games, you may see related PC game images in the inspiration feed.

There is also Visual Search, which allows you to search using images. Launched on Bing years ago, it is now rolling out in Edge to all users.

Another new feature adds options to follow content creators using Collections. The initial version of the feature limits it to content creators on YouTube, TikTok and Bilibili, but Microsoft revealed that more sites will be added in the future.

How useful is the Collections feature?

Collections is an Edge-exclusive feature. Much of it can be replicated using bookmarks, but some features are not available using bookmarks. The Collections feature shines when it comes to media, as it displays the saved media directly. Upcoming features, like the ability to run image searches or follow content creators extend the functionality of Collections. Other browsers and tools may support the functionality as well. Vivaldi, for example, may be used to follow YouTube channels.

Long time RSS and bookmarks users may find Collections unsuitable for some of their purposes. One of the main issues is the lack of display options. There is no option to display items in a compact view to display more items without scrolling.

If you save a hundred items in a Collection, you have to scroll quite a bit to go through all of the saved items. An option to search or filter individual collections is also missing from the interface.

Last but not least, there is no option to migrate Collections to another browser. Bookmarks can be migrated, but Collections is an exclusive feature of Edge.

Who is it for then?

Collections, in its current stage, may be useful for use as light web archives that focus on media. The feature is unsuitable for archiving larger number of items, as it lacks filtering options and different views that would improve usability.

Now You: are you using Collections?

