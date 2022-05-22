Microsoft Turing Image Super Resolution promises to do away with low-res images everywhere

Martin Brinkmann
May 22, 2022
Microsoft
|
1

Did you ever have to look at or work with bad quality images? Maybe an image from an old camera that is low resolution, a badly taken photo of an eBay auction item, or a post on a forum that showed only the thumbnails but not the full images? There is often little that you can do to improve the quality of such images.  While you may be able to find a better version, e.g., by running reverse image searches, there is no guarantee for that.

microsoft turing image super
source: Microsoft Bing

Microsoft believes it has the answer for that. Turing Image Super Resolution is using AI to enhance images. Already used on Bing Maps and currently being rolled out to some Microsoft Edge Canary users, Microsoft believes that its technology will do away with bad and low resolution images everywhere in the future.

The ultimate mission for the Turing Super-Resolution effort is to turn any application where people view, consume or create media into an “HD” experience. We are closely working with key teams across Microsoft to explore how to achieve that vision in more places and on more devices.

Microsoft published a blog post on the official Microsoft Bing blog in which the company explains the technology. Several before and after photos are provided to highlight the changes that Turing-ISR made to the original photos. The thumbnail images that Microsoft posted lack quality, and it is necessary to open the images or save them to the local system to compare the full resolution versions against each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

When you do, you may notice that Turing Image Super Resolution is capable of performing different operations on source images. Besides improving the resolution of images right away, it may also improve the clarity of images or enhance images in other ways.

source: Microsoft Bing

Microsoft is using the new technology on Bing Maps' aerial imagery feature already. Microsoft states that it has rolled out the functionality to "most of the world's land area" already, and that 98% of side-by-side test users preferred the enhanced imagery over the originals.

Some Microsoft Edge Canary users are already seeing image enhancements in the browser. Microsoft does not provide details on the implementation in Edge at this time, but explains, that it is using content distribution networks for enhanced images to avoid having to process images repeatedly.

The company's goal is to turn "Microsoft Edge into the best browser for viewing images on the web" according to the blog post.

The technical part of the blog post provides details on the model, including on how it cleans, enhances and scales images. The improvements work on all kinds of images, including images with text.

Closing Words

Improved image qualities of low quality images appears to be something that most Internet users would welcome. The implementation matters: is the functionality enabled all the time? what about on/off switches or exceptions? what about Telemetry and connections to Microsoft controlled CDNs whenever these images are displayed in the browser?

Now You: do you find AI image enhancements on the Web and elsewhere useful?

Summary
Microsoft Turing Image Super Resolution promises to do away with low-res images everywhere
Article Name
Microsoft Turing Image Super Resolution promises to do away with low-res images everywhere
Description
Microsoft is using Turing Image Super Resolution to improve the quality of images everywhere, including in Microsoft Edge and Bing Maps.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Has Microsoft Been Hacked?
skype firefox browser not supported

Skype teases "next version", promises all browser support, forgets Firefox icon
microsoft silverlight end of support

Microsoft Silverlight support ends October 12, 2021: here is what you need to know
microsoft passwordless account

Never enter Microsoft account passwords again with the new passwordless account feature
microsoft start

Microsoft Start: news and interests expanded to the Web and Apps
office 2021 professional

Microsoft Office 2021 for Windows and Mac will be released later this year

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. John G. said on May 22, 2022 at 10:14 am
    Reply

    Amazing quality. I wonder if this AI could be applied to W11 to rebuild such a crap OS. :]

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Popular Posts

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved