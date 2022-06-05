Don't redeem Microsoft Rewards points right now: you may get banned

Martin Brinkmann
Jun 5, 2022
Microsoft
1

Microsoft customers who plan to redeem Microsoft Reward points should not do so right now, as redeeming points may result in a ban of the associated Microsoft account.

microsoft rewards

Microsoft Rewards gives customers the opportunity to earn points, which may later be redeemed for gift cards, sweepstake entries and other rewards. Points are earned when customers use select Microsoft products, including Bing Search, Microsoft games, or the Microsoft Store.

A search on Bing nets customers 5 reward points, provided that they are signed-in with their Microsoft account. Using Microsoft Edge, the company's web browser, improves the earning of points further. Points may also be earned when searching from the search box of the Windows operating system.

Microsoft customers get 1 point per Dollar they spend on the Microsoft Store, and may also get points by playing certain Microsoft games.

Additionally, there may be tasks that customers may complete to get extra points. You may get 30 points for setting up a PIN on Windows, or load specific web pages or search pages that Microsoft recommends.

Accumulated points may be spend in various ways. Microsoft customers may donate the points to select non-profit organizations. Other options include buying gift cards with points, e.g., a Microsoft gift card starts at $5 for 5000 points, but other gift cards are available.

Problems with point redemptions and the banning of accounts

A thread on Reddit suggests that Microsoft customers may be banned if they redeem points currently. The issue has been confirmed by Microsoft employee Daniel Martins, who is the Xbox Loyalty Marketing Lead.

Dear Microsoft Rewards members,

We're aware some members are being impacted by a a technical issue where some accounts are incorrectly being suspended while trying to redeem.

Our team is actively working to solve it, we appreciate your patience.

?If you believe your account has been incorrectly suspended, please log a support ticket at https://support.microsoft.com/supportrequestform/cf50b787-a987-a7ff-133c-6c4e3f638013

Microsoft customers who were banned after redeeming points are asked to log a support ticket to get the account unbanned. Microsoft has not fixed the issue at the time of writing.  Keep an eye on the Reddit thread, as the fix announcement is likely to be posted there.

Now You: do you use Microsoft Rewards? (via Deskmodder)

Comments

  1. Leak said on June 5, 2022 at 9:52 am
    Reply

    Am I the only one who tried to open that “log a support ticket” link in a private window, only to be greeted with Microsofts usual sign-in page? How is that supposed to work with a banned account?

