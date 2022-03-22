Has Microsoft Been Hacked?

Martin Brinkmann
Mar 22, 2022
Microsoft
|
9

Microsoft is investigating claims that internal source code repositories have been accessed and data has been stolen.

source Tom Malka

The alleged hack is linked to the hacking group Lapsus$, which attacked companies such as Nvidia, Samsung and Vodafone in the past successfully.

Evidence of the hack emerged on Sunday evening when Tom Malka published screenshots on Twitter showing a Telegram conversation and what appears to be an internal folder listing of Microsoft source code repositories.

The screenshot suggests that the hackers downloaded source codes of Cortana and several Bing services. The post has been deleted in the meantime. Microsoft told Bleeping Computer that it is investigating the reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike most extortion groups, which try to install ransomware on systems that they attack successful, Lapsus$ tries to get a ransom for downloaded data from the companies that it attacked.

The main services that Lapsus$ may have downloaded the source code from appear to be Bing, Bing Maps and Cortana. It is unclear at this point whether the full source codes have been downloaded by the attackers, and whether other Microsoft applications or services are included in the dump.

Source codes may contain valuable information. The code may be analyzed for security vulnerabilities that hacking groups may exploit. There is also the chance that source codes include valuable items such as code signing certificates, access tokens or API keys. Microsoft has a development policy in place that prohibits the inclusion of such items, Microsoft calls them secrets, in its source codes

The search terms used by the actor indicate the expected focus on attempting to find secrets. Our development policy prohibits secrets in code and we run automated tools to verify compliance.

Lots of uncertainty is surrounding the hack at this moment. Did Lapsus$ manage to breach Microsoft's defenses? Did the group manage to download data, and if it did, what data was downloaded and how complete is it? Bing, Bing Maps and Cortana are not the most important Microsoft services.

Judging by Lapsus$'s track record, it is likely that the reported hack did indeed happen. The question of whether the downloaded data is valuable enough to get a ransom from Microsoft for not publishing it on the Internet is open for debate.

Now You: was Microsoft hacked? What is your take on this? (via Born)

Summary
Has Microsoft Been Hacked?
Article Name
Has Microsoft Been Hacked?
Description
Microsoft is investigating claims that internal source code repositories have been accessed and data has been stolen.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

skype firefox browser not supported

Skype teases "next version", promises all browser support, forgets Firefox icon
microsoft silverlight end of support

Microsoft Silverlight support ends October 12, 2021: here is what you need to know
microsoft passwordless account

Never enter Microsoft account passwords again with the new passwordless account feature
microsoft start

Microsoft Start: news and interests expanded to the Web and Apps
office 2021 professional

Microsoft Office 2021 for Windows and Mac will be released later this year
onedrive file size upload

Microsoft increases OneDrive's maximum file size to 250 Gigabytes

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Anonymous said on March 22, 2022 at 7:17 am
    Reply

    we can only hope >:D

  2. ilev said on March 22, 2022 at 8:04 am
    Reply

    So much for Microsoft security.

  3. Haaa-Ha said on March 22, 2022 at 9:26 am
    Reply

    Oh no! I really hope this doesn’t affect the usability and performance of Cortana and Bing!
    Anyway…

  4. Anonymous said on March 22, 2022 at 12:44 pm
    Reply

    What happens when your head is stuck in the clouds. Enjoy your Azure based trash.

  5. Tom Hawack said on March 22, 2022 at 1:02 pm
    Reply

    A company spending half of its time striving for security (the other half dedicated to privacy intrusion, the third half to advertisement — MS has big glasses) is always and dramatic and laughable. Microsoft wouldn’t be the first in this case. Hard to imagine how such a Fort-Knox can be raped if the hacking proves to be true. The article’s title is a question and avoids sensationalism, appreciated.

  6. censor-hacks_protector_of_iron-head said on March 22, 2022 at 1:17 pm
    Reply

    who the fudge cares??

  7. JohnIL said on March 22, 2022 at 1:42 pm
    Reply

    Well, when you take sides in a war you will piss off the other side. I think all these companies are sitting ducks for hackers. It’s just that until you poke the wasp nest they don’t strike.

  8. John G. said on March 22, 2022 at 3:07 pm
    Reply

    If they have hacked MS they should have downloaded better drivers and better taskbars and better startups and so forth, and made them a more serious company than now! LOL. :]

    1. Matt said on March 22, 2022 at 5:10 pm
      Reply

      Preach!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Popular Posts

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved