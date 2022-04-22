Google is rolling out new cookie popups with "reject all" option in Europe
Google is changing its cookie popups on Google Search and YouTube in Europe. The new cookie banner is rolling out already, and the main change that it introduces is the integration of an "reject all" button to block all non-essential cookies from being set and non-essential data from being collected.
Right now, when you visit a Google-owned Internet site for the first time, you will see the before you continue cookie banner. The banner informs you about the use of cookies on the property. The classic banner has two buttons, one to customize the data collection and the "I agree" button.
Users who want to reduce the use of cookies and data collecting need to select the "customize" option to change the defaults. The "I agree" option gives Google full control over the collecting.
The customize page displays several options, including YouTube History, Search customization, or ad personalization, that can be turned on or off on the property.
Rolling out now in Europe is a new cookie banner that is giving users an easier option to block all cookies except necessary ones.
Google notes in the announcement that this is coming to Google Search and YouTube in Europe for visitors who are not signed-in to a Google account at the time or are in Incognito mode. The rollout has started in France and Google plans to bring the updated cookie banner to all member states of the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom and Switzerland soon (Google did not provide specifics).
The cookie overlay provides details on the use of cookies and the collection of data when users select the reject all or accept all buttons.
According to it, Google will use a base set of cookies and data regardless of the user choice. The data is used to "deliver and maintain Google services, "track outages and protect against spam, fraud and abuse", and to "measure audience engagement and site statistics".
The optional set of cookies and data is only used if the user selects "accept all" or keeps certain options on the customize page turned on. Users who select the new "reject all" button won't have these collected anymore:
- Develop and improve new services.
- Deliver and measure the effectiveness of ads.
- Show personalized content, depending on your settings.
- Show personalized ads, depending on your settings.
Closing Words
Some companies and organizations make it hard for users to reject all non-essential cookies. The introduction of an "reject all" option that is displayed as prominently as the "accept all" button is a step in the right direction.
Internet users have a number of options to deal with cookies and data collecting on their end. They may disable third-party cookies in their browsers, clear cookies regularly, use extensions to bypass and deny cookie prompts automatically, or use different services, e.g., Brave Search instead of Google Search, Invidious instead of Youtube. Extensions like Privacy Redirects help with that automatically.
Now You: how do you handle cookie and data collections on the Internet?
I think, This change in specifications will only be limited to EU countries where the CNIL (Commission nationale de l’informatique et des libertés: National Commission on Informatics and Liberty) has discretion.
In January 2022, Google was ordered to pay a €150 million fine by the CNIL, which oversees personal data protection, after it was ruled that its “banner that allows users to choose whether to accept or reject cookies that track them” was illegal. In response, Google announced that it will implement a new cookie banner under the direction of the CNIL and roll it out for the European region.
New cookie choices in Europe
The new banner is being launched in France at the beginning of April 2022, with plans to expand to the European Economic Area (EEA), the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.
> how do you handle cookie and data collections on the Internet?
I block all cookies except for trusted sites.
Even on sites I trust, I delete cookies immediately.
For this purpose, I use the browser extensions “uBlock Origin, CookieBlock, Cookie Quick Manager, and Cookie AutoDelete”. In addition, “ClearURLs” and “LocalCDN” as redirection measures.
As for data collection, I feel that WPD, W10Privacy, simplewall, VoodooShield, and shellbag_analyzer_cleaner are effective countermeasures.
When using Apple products, I select the “Block all cookies” and “No history” settings.
Respect to French people and regulators to not take Google’s BS anymore.
// Content blocking category : ‘strict’ or ‘custom’
pref(“browser.contentblocking.category”, “custom”);
// Cookie behavior : block 3rd-party cookies
pref(“network.cookie.cookieBehavior”, 1)
// Cookie lifetime policy — 0=keep until they expire (default), 2=keep until you close Firefox
pref(“network.cookie.lifetimePolicy”, 2);
More cookie specific settings but that’s the basis
Cookies, localStorage, IndexedDB cleanup handled by the Cookie Autodelete extension.
Regarding Google’s new cookie popups for European users,
Device is in France (so am I btw). I haven’t encountered the new popup (yet) which may be related to the fact that I run a userscript named ‘Google Shut Up!’ [https://greasyfork.org/en/scripts/410687-google-shut-up] :
“Remove annoying cookies popup on google and youtube login popup on youtube!”
Nevertheless given I block Google cookies (because not required for the use I have of Google) but not YouTube cookies (because blocking YT cookies appears problematic), I’ve modified the above mentioned userscript to handle only YouTube cookies :
// @include /^https\:\/\/[a-z]*\.(google|youtube)\.[a-z]*/
->
// @include /^https\:\/\/[a-z]*\.(youtube)\.[a-z]*/
I’ve set cookie permission for YouTube to ‘Allow’ (remain after restart) and told the ‘Cookie Autodelete’ to keep only YouTube’s CONSENT cookie : other YT cookies, “YT-localStorage” and “YT-IndexedDB” are wiped as soon as YouTube pages are closed.
That’s about it. The environment is more complex but that’s the basis I guess. Hard to explain neither too much neither insufficiently.
First of all, I use a Sandbox for the browsers I have. And even in a session when I not closing only a tab and not the browser I use add-ons such as Auto Cookie Optout, cookie block, self-destructing cookies, and cookie autodelete.
I mostly sandbox but there are some notorious data-suck websites I use regularly, realising the price is surrendering some data. For these I load the browser non-sandboxed, clear ALL data and run a cookie saver (https://github.com/candh). When visiting the site I load the sandboxed browser and import the saved cookie file.
It makes little difference what you do. Canvas fingerprinting has most of us covered. Even with canvas fingerprint defender and WebGL Fingerprint Defender, I score ‘unique’ in this test.
https://coveryourtracks.eff.org/