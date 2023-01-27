iPhone Trade-In

Apple has always been known to provide good trade-in rates for old iPhones. The norm would be to trade in your old iPhone and get an excellent deal on a new one. It was as simple as that. However, Apple has recently downgraded its trade-in values, and currently, its trade-in services are among the worst.

It was recently spotted that some of the old iPhone models are worth a lot less through trade-ins. For example, the iPhone 13 Pro saw its trade-in rate drop by almost $80 in the United States. It is almost the same in the UK as well. The iPhone 13 also saw its trade-in value drop by almost $50.

While the rates of iPhones have not been cut by Apple, it is considering the costs of re-homing your old iPhones. Apple does not necessarily recycle old phones. If the phone is in excellent shape, Apple will sell it to a new owner. However, the cost of doing so is factored in when valuing old iPhones for trade-ins.

Now that the trade-in prices have dropped, where can you get the best price for your old phones? Here are a few trade-in alternatives.

iPhone 13 Pro

ItsWorthMore (US) - Valuation up to $686

GadgetGone (US) - Valuation up to $704

Swappa (US) - Valuation up to $654

Carphone Warehouse (UK) - Valuation up to £530

eBay - Valuation up to $849 / £700

Apple Trade-in - Valuation up to $470 / £485

iPhone 13

ItsWorthMore (US) - Valuation up to $523

GadgetGone (US) - Valuation up to $531

Swappa (US) - Valuation up to $533

Carphone Warehouse (UK) - Valuation up to £430

eBay - Valuation up to $599 / £525

Apple Trade-in - Valuation up to $400 / £390

Get Good Value for Your Phone

No matter what you decide, you should know that if your iPhone is in good working condition, you deserve a good price for it. You can approach your phone carrier to see what their trade-in schemes are. You can also compare various trade-in sites to see where you’re getting the best value for your device. Lastly, you can also sell your phone privately if you’re looking for a good deal.

