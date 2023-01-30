iPhone 15 Leaks

Apple has always been known to shock their fans with their device designs. A classic example is the difference between the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models. A leak has not revealed that the differences will grow even wider in the new iPhone 15 designs.

MacRumors and Unknwonz21 have recently revealed new specs and also the differences in design between the iPhone 15 and Pro models. The leak also revealed internal documents from Apple. Unknwonz21 has been a reliable source of leaks in the past and they were the first to release the design of the iPhone 14 way before it was released.

What’s Included?

The latest leaks will not be well accepted by iPhone fans. The leaks state that the new 3nm A17 chipset will only be available on the iPhone 15 Pro model. It will also come with volume buttons and a solid state power on the redesigned chassis.

Even the connectivity on the new releases will be very different. Wi-Fi 6E will only be available with the Pro model. To put this in perspective, all iPhone 14 models use the same connectivity - Wi-Fi 6. The leaks also reveal complete images and will also soon reveal the engineering validation test (EVT) that will begin in March.

Will the iPhone 15 Lineup Have Parity?

Several leaks have revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro model will have a ProMotion display and superior camera quality. There is nothing to suggest that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will have similar features.

Apple has taken an enormous risk with this move. If the sales of iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are anything to go by (underwhelming), buyers are expected to invest in the more expensive siblings and the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models’ sales will also take a beating.

Why Did Apple Do This?

Apple is adopting a new carrot-and-stick approach. The carrot is the Dynamic Island design that will come with the standard models and the stick will be the higher price of the iPhone 15 Pro model. Watch this space for more details on the iPhone 15 and whether Apple’s gamble will pay off.

