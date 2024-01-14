How to remove "Start back up" in Windows 11's File Explorer

Martin Brinkmann
Jan 14, 2024
Windows 11 Help
|
0

Start back up may be displayed in File Explorer on Windows 11 if you open certain folders. The command is displayed in the path field and its placement may irritate some users of the operating system because of that.

This guide explains why Start back up is displayed by the Windows File Explorer in certain folders and how to turn this off. There is only one way of disabling the command in File Explorer. While it is possible to uninstall OneDrive, it may not be desirable by some users of the system.

The feature is linked to OneDrive, the default file storage and synchronization solution. Back up in particular is linked to OneDrive's " Back up important PC folders to OneDrive" feature. It allows Windows users who use OneDrive to back up files to the cloud storage service automatically or on command.

Start back up Windows 11 File Explorer

The " important PC folders" are the ones that Start back up may be displayed for when you open the folder in File Explorer. In other words, you may see the command in the Documents, Pictures, Desktop, Music and Videos folder in File Explorer.

How to remove Start back up in File Explorer

OneDrive stop backup

The only way to remove Start back up in File Explorer without uninstalling OneDrive is to stop backups. Note that backups may be enabled even if they have never run.

The following guide walks you through the configuration to make sure backups are disabled completely.

  1. Either click on "Start back up" in File Explorer or click on the OneDrive icon on the Windows taskbar, select the cogwheel icon, then Settings and then the Manage backup button in the interface.
  2. Deselect any folder that is set to backup files.
  3. Activate the "save changes" button.
  4. Confirm that you want to end backups by selecting "stop backup".

Once done, OneDrive won't display the command anymore in File Explorer. Note that the command is restored whenever you activate the backup feature for any of the supported folders.

Removal does not interfere with any other OneDrive functionality. In fact, you can select a folder manually to have it backed up to OneDrive without using the service's integrated back up feature.

You may have encountered other solutions on the Internet. These may include uninstalling Windows updates or using ViVeTool to disable the feature. These are not recommended. The Windows Update suggestion won't work unless you don't install any cumulative updates anymore on the system. ViVeTool may or may not work, but there is a chance that it may stop working at any time, if it still works.

Closing Words

Displaying "Start back up" in the path in File Explorer is another example of Microsoft's attempts to get users to use its cloud-based and subscription-based services. Windows feels more and more like a vessel to push sales of other services.

Why is that option even in File Explorer? It is already integrated in the OneDrive interface.

Now You: do you back up files to the cloud?

Summary
How to remove "Start back up" in Windows 11's File Explorer
Article Name
How to remove "Start back up" in Windows 11's File Explorer
Description
Find out how to remove "Start back up" showing up in certain folders in File Explorer on Windows 11 devices.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

MSEdgeRedirect's Europe Mode sets your Windows region to Europe

Microsoft releases troubleshooter for HP Smart App printer issue on Windows

If your Windows PC freezes, Avira security software may be the culprit

How to format USB Flash Drives in Windows

Enable 256-bit Bitlocker encryption on Windows 11 to boost security

This Windows file controls the uninstallation of Edge, Web Search and other features

Tutorials & Tips

4 Tested Ways to Install Windows 11 on Unsupported CPU

Stop Windows 11 Update Notifications & Automatic Installation

How To Upgrade to Windows 11 Using the Installation Assistant?

Windows 11 Installation Has Failed: How to Fix This Upgrade Error


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2024 - All rights reserved