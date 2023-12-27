The next Windows 11 feature drop is expected in February 2024

Microsoft plans to release a preview of the fifth feature drop for Windows 11 in February 2024 according to a report by Windows Central. The site claims that the new update will be smaller in scope and that it will also be the last Moment update for 2024 and maybe ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft started to release smaller feature drops, called Moment updates, after the release of the first feature update for Windows 11 in late 2022.

It has released four Moment updates so far, the last one in September 2023. These updates introduced smaller changes to the operating system. Some added new apps, such as Windows Copilot, and all made other changes, such as introducing new preferences or options.

The main idea behind Moment Updates was to release features more often to the operating system. Microsoft released the majority of features as feature updates once per year previously. Moment updates changed that, but they also had an effect on feature updates, as they did not introduce as many features anymore.

Moment 5 Update for Windows 11

The fifth Moment Update for Windows 11 may very well be the last. Microsoft has big plans for 2024, which include the release of a new version of Windows. Whether this new version will be called Windows 12 by Microsoft or something else is unclear at this point.

There will also be another feature update for Windows 11, which is expected to be released in the second half of 2024.

Windows Central claims that Moment 5 will make adjustments to the operating system to comply with the European Digital Markets Act. Windows users from the European Union and European Economic Area get more control over the operating system as part of the changes. This includes the ability to uninstall Microsoft Edge and Bing Search, replace Bing Search with a third-party search provider, and much more.

While Microsoft won't introduce the same functionality for customers in other regions, these customers may change the region to a supported European country to get the same level of control.

Other features that Microsoft may introduce for all customers is the replacing of default Windows 11 wallpapers with dynamic Spotlight wallpapers, an option to add friendly device names for the operating system's Nearby Share feature and, of course, AI improvements across the board. Most changes are small in nature, like Notepad's new character count option.

Closing Words

If you don't live in the European Economic Area, you should not expect wonders from Moment 5. Yes, it includes a number of changes, but these are all smaller and mostly quality of life changes.

Now You: would you like to continue receiving Moment updates or do you prefer one major update each year?

Summary Article Name The next Windows 11 feature drop is expected in February 2024 Description Microsoft plans to release a preview of the fifth feature drop for Windows 11 in February 2024. It may be the last Moment update for the OS. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement