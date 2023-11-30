Paint's AI Image Creator is now available for everyone

Microsoft Paint's AI image creator is now available for all users according to reports. Microsoft unveiled the new functionality back in September 2023, but did not make it available for all users at the time.

Even those who noticed the new Cocreator button in Paint had to join a waitlist before they could get started using the new tool.

Cocreator brings Dall-E 3 to Paint. It is a generative AI designed to create images from text. A click on the icon explains the core concepts on first run. The interface looks very similar to other generative AI interfaces.

You have a text field at the top that you use to describe the image that you want the AI to create. Cocreator supports English only at the time of writing. Below that is the art style selector. It supports various art styles, including pixel art, photorealistic, anime, oil painting or digital art.

A click on the create button instructs the AI to create artwork based on the description and in the selected art style. Processing may take a couple of seconds, usually, before three results are returned.

You can select any of these to view a larger version in the main Paint pane. These creations may be edited or saved to the local system.

Microsoft is giving users 50 credits to use Cocreator. A credit is good for one run and the three images that the AI creates. In other words, you may use Cocreator to create a total of 150 images of art.

Microsoft's support page for the feature reveals that Cocreator is available in select countries only at the time. It is unclear at this point if the limitation has been lifted as well.

If that is not the case, you may still visit the Image Creator website on Bing to get a similar tool. Note that you need a Microsoft account to use the tool on Bing's website. There, you may get more credits and get four images returned instead of just three.

Cocreator is not the only recent feature addition in Paint. Microsoft Paint lets users remove backgrounds from images and layers in the image editor as well now.

Closing Words

Paint's Image Creator is an optional tool baked into the classic image editor. Some users may find it useful, but most will probably ignore it once the initial wow-factor fades away.

Now You: do you use AI image creation tools? Which is your favorite? (via)

