Microsoft is retiring its Microsoft 365 Extension

Microsoft confirmed the retiring of its Microsoft 365 browser extension for Chrome and Edge in a new support document. The company plans to remove the extension from the Chrome Web Store and the Microsoft Edge web store on January 15, 2024.

Support for the extension ends on that date, which means that it won't receive future updates or technical support according to Microsoft's announcement.

Installation of the extension from Microsoft Edge's store for extensions opens the linked support page to inform users about the upcoming end.

The extension enables users to "create, view and edit documents" in the web browser. A click on the extension icon displays options to launch popular Microsoft 365 apps and to access recent documents.

The app links act as shortcuts to the Microsoft 365 website. When you select Word or Excel, for instance, the starting page of those tools is loaded on the Office website.

Three recent documents are listed by the extension, which you may open again with a click. There is also a link to view more recent documents, explore all available apps or go to Microsoft 365.

It is a basic extension that consists mostly of links to the Microsoft 365 tools. Still, it is listed with more than 6 million users on the Chrome Web Store and more than 4 million users on the Microsoft Edge store.

Microsoft gives no explanation for the removal. Microsoft recommends that existing users remove the extension from their browser.

This is done in the following way:

In Microsoft Edge: right-click on the extension icon of the Microsoft 365 extension and select remove from Edge. Confirm the uninstallation with a click on the "remove" button of the confirmation prompt.

In Google Chrome: right-click on the extension icon and select "remove from Chrome". Confirm the removal of the extension with a click on the remove option.

Microsoft 365 extension users may add bookmarks / favorites to their browser to replicate some of the functionality.

A bookmark to the main Microsoft 365 website, for instance, displays all recent documents on the page when opened. It may not be as comfortable as clicking on the extension icon to access the three most recent documents, but it should work just fine for many users.

Similarly, you may add bookmarks to the Microsoft 365 tools that you use. Here are the links:

Closing Words

The Microsoft 365 Extension is a basic launcher for supported apps and a tiny list of recent documents. Come January 2024, it will no longer be supported. While users may keep it installed in their browser, they are advised to remove the extension.

Now You: do you use Microsoft 365? (via The Verge)

