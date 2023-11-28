Microsoft is retiring its Microsoft 365 Extension

Microsoft revealed multiple innovations during the 2023 Ability Summit that will offer better user experience on different aspects.
Martin Brinkmann
Nov 28, 2023
Microsoft
|
0

Microsoft confirmed the retiring of its Microsoft 365 browser extension for Chrome and Edge in a new support document. The company plans to remove the extension from the Chrome Web Store and the Microsoft Edge web store on January 15, 2024.

Support for the extension ends on that date, which means that it won't receive future updates or technical support according to Microsoft's announcement.

Installation of the extension from Microsoft Edge's store for extensions opens the linked support page to inform users about the upcoming end.

Microsoft 365 Extension

The extension enables users to "create, view and edit documents" in the web browser. A click on the extension icon displays options to launch popular Microsoft 365 apps and to access recent documents.

The app links act as shortcuts to the Microsoft 365 website. When you select Word or Excel, for instance, the starting page of those tools is loaded on the Office website.

Three recent documents are listed by the extension, which you may open again with a click. There is also a link to view more recent documents, explore all available apps or go to Microsoft 365.

It is a basic extension that consists mostly of links to the Microsoft 365 tools. Still, it is listed with more than 6 million users on the Chrome Web Store and more than 4 million users on the Microsoft Edge store.

Microsoft gives no explanation for the removal. Microsoft recommends that existing users remove the extension from their browser.

Microsoft 365 extension remove Edge browser

This is done in the following way:

  • In Microsoft Edge: right-click on the extension icon of the Microsoft 365 extension and select remove from Edge. Confirm the uninstallation with a click on the "remove" button of the confirmation prompt.
  • In Google Chrome: right-click on the extension icon and select "remove from Chrome". Confirm the removal of the extension with a click on the remove option.

Microsoft 365 extension users may add bookmarks / favorites to their browser to replicate some of the functionality.

A bookmark to the main Microsoft 365 website, for instance, displays all recent documents on the page when opened. It may not be as comfortable as clicking on the extension icon to access the three most recent documents, but it should work just fine for many users.

Similarly, you may add bookmarks to the Microsoft 365 tools that you use. Here are the links:

Closing Words

The Microsoft 365 Extension is a basic launcher for supported apps and a tiny list of recent documents. Come January 2024, it will no longer be supported. While users may keep it installed in their browser, they are advised to remove the extension.

Now You: do you use Microsoft 365? (via The Verge)

Summary
Microsoft is retiring its Microsoft 365 Extension
Article Name
Microsoft is retiring its Microsoft 365 Extension
Description
Microsoft confirmed the retiring of its Microsoft 365 browser extension for Chrome and Edge in a new support document.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Microsoft hires Sam Altman

Ex-OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Joins Microsoft
Microsoft Copilot Studio

Microsoft Copilot Studio delivers an all-in-one experience
Microsoft unveils Azure Cobalt 100 and Maia 100

Microsoft is starting to produce custom CPUs
Microsoft Ignite 2023 announcements

Microsoft has ''ignited'' the fuse of development
Microsoft Loop vs Notion

Microsoft Loop could be the Notion competitor we were asking for

You may now ask Copilot AI to be your personal shopping assistant

Tutorials & Tips

How to make a table of contents in Word?

How to recall an email in Outlook?

How to enable Microsoft Loop app?

Excel Keyboard Shortcuts


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved