Spotify Fanalytics how to use anthems.fm

As 2023 draws to a close, Spotify users can turn to Spotify Fanalytics to uncover the artists who dominated their playlists this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spotify Wrapped 2023 will be with us very soon as we enter the last months of the year. Like every year, Spotify's 3rd party apps and websites have been on the agenda on social media this year.

Spotify Fanalytics has been the best app feature we've seen in the last few years because of its user-friendly interface and unique features are very different from previous tools. Let's explain what Spotify Fanalytics is and how you can see your favorite tracks on Spotify this year with anthems.fm.

What is Spotify Fanalytics?

Spotify Fanalitycs is a feature of the popular app anthems.fm where you can view the artists and songs you've listened to the most this year.

After logging into the site with your Spotify account, it shows you which artists you listen to the most, which of their songs are your favorites, and when you like to listen to the artist.

We're not sure if the categories are the same for everyone, but in our case Spotify Fanalitycs categorized 5 different artists into the following categories:

Your Go-To Groove: On Artist

Your Go-To Part Starter Artist

Your Go-To High Energy Artist

Your Go-To Dance Fever Artist

Certified Undiscovered Artist

Spotify Analytics also shows what percentage of you are listening to the artist.

That was my Gorillaz according to anthems.fm:

How to use Spotify Fanalytics

Viewing your personalized Spotify Fanalytics is quite simple. If you're tired of waiting for Spotify Wrapped 2023, here's how to see your listening habits of this year earlier:

Visit anthems.fm Click on Discover your fan status on Spotify Fanalytics Connect your Spotify account Agree to the terms and conditions Sit back and let Fanalytics analyze your Spotify data

When is Spotify Wrapped 2023?

Spotify Wrapped is an annual feature that allows users to see their listening habits throughout the year. It provides personalized statistics and insights into your favorite artists, songs, genres, and podcasts. Spotify Wrapped has become a popular event among music fans, and users eagerly await its release each year.

Spotify Wrapped 2023 is expected to be released in late November 2023, similar to previous years. Spotify has not yet announced an official release date, but based on past patterns, it is likely to arrive around the end of the month.

Read also: How to get your Spotify DNA chart.

Is Spotify Fanalytics available for Apple Music?

At present, Fanalytics is exclusively accessible to Spotify users, leaving Apple Music subscribers yearning for a similar tool to delve into their 2023 listening habits.

Several Apple Music users have expressed their disappointment on social media, lamenting the lack of an Apple Music-compatible alternative.

Anthems.fm is not just about this feature

Anthems.fm is a music sharing app that allows users to discover new music, connect with other music lovers, and showcase their own taste in music. The app has a variety of features that make it a great way to explore new music and share your favorites with others.

Here are some of the key features of Anthems.fm:

Create recaps : Share your favorite songs and artists with the community by creating recaps. Recaps can be themed around a particular mood, activity, or time of year

: Share your favorite songs and artists with the community by creating recaps. Recaps can be themed around a particular mood, activity, or time of year Explore community topics : Discover new music by exploring community topics. These topics are created by users and are a great way to find music that you might not have heard otherwise

: Discover new music by exploring community topics. These topics are created by users and are a great way to find music that you might not have heard otherwise Follow other users : Follow other users to see their recaps and discover new music. You can also connect with other users by liking and commenting on their recaps

: Follow other users to see their recaps and discover new music. You can also connect with other users by liking and commenting on their recaps Grow your music collection: Grow your music collection by signing artists to your roster and adding songs to community topics. As your collection grows, so does your reputation as a tastemaker

You may download anthems.fm from the links below.

Advertisement