OpenAI has introduced a major update to its ChatGPT platform, making the voice feature available to all users for free. This significant enhancement allows users to interact with ChatGPT using their voice, a feature previously limited to paying subscribers.

The announcement of ChatGPT with voice, made on Twitter/X, also comes with a touch of humor, acknowledging the recent CEO drama within OpenAI.

Last week, Altman was fired by OpenAI's board, citing concerns about his communication transparency. Amidst this uncertainty, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella extended an invitation to Altman and his team to initiate a new division within Microsoft.

Former OpenAI president Greg Brockman, who resigned in the aftermath of Altman's departure, has expressed enthusiasm about the new voice feature and indicated a willingness to return to OpenAI, and today he did.

ChatGPT Voice rolled out for all free users. Give it a try — totally changes the ChatGPT experience: https://t.co/DgzqLlDNYF — Greg Brockman (@gdb) November 21, 2023

What is ChatGPT with voice?

OpenAI initially launched the ability to prompt ChatGPT with voice and images in September, reserving the feature for paying users. To further increase the capabilities of its popular chatbot, the organization has now made the voice feature accessible to all users without any additional cost.

Users can simply tap the headphones icon in the mobile app, enabling them to engage in spoken interactions with ChatGPT and receive audible responses.

The announcement of the free ChatGPT with voice feature is accompanied by a demo that humorously addresses the recent CEO drama at OpenAI. In the example, a user asks ChatGPT how many 16-inch pizzas should be ordered for 778 people, drawing a parallel to the approximate number of OpenAI employees.

Back to the topic, how to use ChatGPT with voice? Let us explain.

How to use ChatGPT with voice

Using ChatGPT with voice is a great way to have more natural and engaging conversations with the popular AI chatbot.

Here are two methods of how to use ChatGPT with voice:

Using the built-in voice feature (mobile app only)

Open the ChatGPT mobile app and tap on the Settings icon Select "New Features" from the settings menu Toggle on the "Voice Conversations" feature Tap on the headphone icon located in the top-right corner of the home screen Choose your preferred voice out of five different voices Start talking to ChatGPT and it will respond back to you using the selected voice

Don't have the ChatGPT mobile app yet? Get it via the links below.

Using a third-party browser extension (Chrome and Edge only)

Install the Voice Control for ChatGPT extension from the Chrome Web Store or Microsoft Edge Add-ons Store Open the ChatGPT website (chat.openai.com) and sign in to your account Click on the microphone button or press and hold the spacebar on your keyboard When prompted, grant the extension permission to use your microphone Start talking to ChatGPT and it will transcribe your speech into text and send it to the AI ChatGPT's responses will be read aloud to you using a text-to-speech engine

As OpenAI introduces the free voice feature for ChatGPT, the tech community witnesses a pivotal moment in the evolution of AI interfaces.

We would also like to thank Emmett Shear for spearheading the release of the ChatGPT with voice feature during his 72-hour long interim-CEO position.

