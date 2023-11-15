CVE-2023-4966 vulnerability becomes a global problem

CVE-2023-4966 expose Citrix Bleed
Emre Çitak
Nov 15, 2023
Security
|
0

Threat researcher Kevin Beaumont has been tracking attacks against various companies, including the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), DP World, Allen & Overy, and Boeing, and found they had something in common.

These were exposed Citrix servers vulnerable to the Citrix Bleed flaw, which he says the LockBit ransomware gang is exploiting attacks. This was further confirmed by the Wall Street Journal, which obtained an email from the U.S. Treasury sent to select financial service providers, mentioning that LockBit was responsible for the cyberattack on ICBC, which was achieved by exploiting the Citrix Bleed flaw.

What is Citrix Bleed?

Citrix Bleed was disclosed on October 10 as a critical security issue that affects Citrix NetScaler ADC and Gateway, enabling access to sensitive device information.

Mandiant reported that threat actors started exploiting Citrix Bleed in late August when the security flaw was still a zero-day. In the attacks, hackers used HTTP GET requests to obtain Netscaler AAA session cookies after the multi-factor authentication stage (MFA).

Citrix urged admins to protect systems from this low-complexity, no-interaction attacks. On October 25, external attack surface management company AssetNote released a proof-of-concept exploit demonstrating how session tokens can be stolen.

CVE-2023-4966 has become a severe problem

At the time of writing, more than 10,400 Citrix servers are vulnerable to CVE-2023-4966, according to findings from Japanese threat researcher Yutaka Sejiyama shared with BleepingComputer.

The majority of the servers, 3,133, are in the U.S., followed by 1,228 in Germany, 733 in China, 558 in the U.K., 381 in Australia, 309 in Canada, 301 in France, 277 in Italy, 252 in Spain, 244 in the Netherlands, and 215 in Switzerland.

Sejiyama's scans have revealed vulnerable servers in large and critical organizations in the above and many other countries, all of which remain unpatched over a full month following the public disclosure of the critical flaw.

CVE-2023-4966 expose Citrix Bleed
CVE-2023-4966 exposes Citrix Bleed to attack around 3,133 servers

How to protect yourself from the Citrix Bleed vulnerability

Here are the steps you can take to protect yourself from CVE-2023-4966:

  1. Update your NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway builds to the recommended versions. You can find these versions in the security bulletin
  2. Kill all active and persistent sessions. You can do this by using the following commands:
    • kill icaconnection -all
    • kill rdp connection -all
    • kill pcoipConnection -all
    • kill aaa session -all
    • clear lb persistentSessions
  3. Follow the NetScaler secure configuration and deployment guide as this guide can help you to configure your NetScaler devices in a way that is more secure

Organizations and users should also consider using a zero-trust security model, implementing a robust data loss prevention (DLP) solution, and educating employees about ransomware and how to identify and avoid phishing attacks.

Advertisement

Related content

Mullvad's public encrypted DNS Servers run in RAM now
chinese hackers breach us government

Suspicious Microsoft Authenticator requests don't trigger notifications anymore
Apple Find My network keylogger

Be careful if you use Apple's Find My network
What is CVSS 4.0 and how to prepare for it

CVSS 4.0 standard has been released

Latest Bitwarden update introduces support for saving passkeys
McAfee Celebrity Hot List 2023

And the phishing Oscar goes to...

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved