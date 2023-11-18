Protect your eBay account with Authenticator apps

Users of eBay had several options up until now to improve account login security using 2-step verification. They could get texts or emails from eBay that contain the code, or get codes in eBay's mobile app. The option to use third-party authenticator apps was not supported up until now.

This has changed and it is now possible to use compatible authenticator apps, such as Google Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator, Authy or Aegis for that.

It is a major improvement, especially for eBay users who either don't want to use the official mobile app or have a preferred authenticator app.

Setting up the new functionality is quite easy. It requires the following steps:

Go to the eBay website of your choice and sign-in to your account. Select the down arrow next to the "Hi" message in the top left corner on eBay and select Account Settings. You may also load this page directly. Select Sign-in and security under Personal info. Activate the "edit" link next to 2 step verification. Select Authenticator app from the available choices and then Set up. eBay displays information about the process. It is a two-step process, which requires that customers download an authenticator app to their devices and then link it to their eBay account. The company recommends Google Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator or Authy. Other apps will work as well, though. I tested it using Aegis, but any good authenticator app will do. Select get started to start the process. You are asked to verify your identity (again). Either via text message or email. eBay displays a QR code on the next page. Open the Authenticator app on the mobile device and use it to scan the QR code. Save the entry in the Authenticator app, then select Next on eBay. You are asked to type the code now to verify that everything is set up correctly. This completes setup. Note that eBay will sign you out of the account on any other device.

Whenever you sign-in to eBay, you are asked to provide a six digit code that the Authenticator app generates to complete the authentication.

Closing Words

Two-step verification improves login security significantly. EBay's decision to unlock support for third-party authenticators is a welcome step. Users of eBay are not informed about the new security option (yet) though.

Now You: do you use two-step verification?

