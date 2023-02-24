Aegis Authenticator: open source Google Authenticator and Authy alternative

Aegis Authenticator is an open source application for Google Android devices to generate and manage two-step verification tokens for online services. The app has an import option, extra security options and several nice to have features that make it worth a closer look.

Many Internet services support two-factor authentication by now. It is an optional security feature in most cases, which adds a second layer of protection to account sign-ins. Sites still require username and passwords, but also a code to complete the login process.

Authenticator apps like Aegis Authenticator, or popular options such as Google Authenticator, Authy or Microsoft Authenticator, may generate these codes on mobile devices. These apps offer better security than email or SMS-based options.

Twitter announced recently that it will disable the SMS-based method for its free users, and users may use the opportunity to switch the method to Authenticator Apps.

Aegis Authenticator

Aegis Authenticator, like any other authenticator app, needs to meet certain security standards. The developers note that the vault is encrypted with AES-256-GCM and that it supports the industry-wide standards HOTP and TOTP. It is compatible with Google Authenticator, which means that its data can be exported for Google Authenticator.

What sets it apart from most popular choices is that it is fully open source. The developers have added password and biometric protections to the app on top of that, which means that access to the database is locked until the password is entered.

New services may be added in a number of ways. Besides the option to scan QR codes on websites directly, Aegis Authenticator supports entering details manually and importing them from other authenticator apps on the device. The last option may require root access, however, which most Android users may not have on their devices.

Imports from a good dozen major authenticator apps are supported. The list includes Authy, FreeOTP, Google Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator, Steam and even plan text imports.

Aegis Authenticator supports extra features, such as groups, auto lock functionality, or panic trigger support using Ripple.

Aegis Authenticator Download

Aegis Authenticator is available on GitHub, on the free marketplace Fdroid, and on Google Play. Installation is straightforward from all three locations and should not pose any issues for Android users.

Use of the authenticator app

A password needs to be set up on first start of the app to protect the contents from prying eyes. The app displays all services on its frontpage .

First time users may want to open the Settings on first run to adjust some of them. There, they may change appearance, security and usability features. Some of the options found there include copying tokens with a tap, minimize the app on copy, or enable the automatic backups feature of the app.

Aegis Authenticator does not sync data to the cloud by default. There is an option under backup to enable Android cloud backups.

Migration from one authenticator app to another can be a time-consuming process, if direct imports are not available on the device. It usually involves disabling two-factor authentication at the service's website and setting it up again.

Adding new services to the app is a quick process. It does require scanning the QR code that sites and services display when two-factor authentication is set up.

Verdict

Aegis Authenticator is a well-designed app that is easy to use. Its import functionality makes it stand out, but it may require root depending on the authenticator that data needs to be imported from. Password protection, its open source nature, and several other security features make it stand out from the masses of other apps that serve similar purposes.

Now You: which two-factor authentication app do you use, and why?

