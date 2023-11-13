An AppStore for GPTs on the way

What are GPT Store GPT Builder and Custom GPTs
Emre Çitak
Nov 13, 2023
GPTs (Generative Pre-trained Transformers) have emerged as powerful tools for generating text, translating languages, and writing various creative content formats.

The most popular of these is undoubtedly ChatGPT, OpenAI's chatbot that has been fascinating to the tech world for about a year now.

Now, OpenAI has introduced Custom GPTs at OpenAI DevDay, a feature that empowers users to create their own tailored GPT models, customized to specific tasks and domains.

Custom GPTs will allow anyone to create and publish their own GPT model to the GPT Store

What are Custom GPTs?

Custom GPTs are essentially personalized versions of the standard ChatGPT model. They are built upon the foundation of OpenAI's vast language database, but they are further trained on additional data provided by the user.

This user-provided data can include text documents, code snippets, scripts, musical pieces, emails, letters, and more. By training a GPT model on such specialized data, users can imbue it with unique knowledge and capabilities, making it an expert in a particular field.

The possibilities for Custom GPTs are vast and diverse. Here are a few examples of how they can be utilized:

  • Education: Custom GPTs can be tailored to create personalized learning experiences for students of all ages. They can provide interactive tutorials, answer questions in a comprehensive manner, and even generate customized study materials
  • Content creation: Custom GPTs can assist in various forms of content creation, such as writing blog posts, composing creative text formats, generating marketing copy, and crafting scripts
  • Research and development: Custom GPTs can be used to analyze data, generate hypotheses, and summarize research findings. They can also be employed to develop new products and services

Custom GPTs also open the door to many new business models. OpenAI is aware of the power of AI-powered applications and the community's contribution to it, so it will make a GPT Store available to users very soon, which works just like Google PlayStore and App Store.

GPT Store is a marketplace of specialized AI solutions

The GPT Store will serve as a vibrant hub where users can explore, discover, and share Custom GPTs. This online marketplace provides a platform for creators to showcase their expertise and for users to find GPTs that perfectly match their specific needs.

Whether you're seeking a Custom GPT that excels in generating creative content, crafting compelling product descriptions, or summarizing complex research findings, the GPT Store is set to offer a rich selection of specialized AI solutions.

The future is in your hands with GPT Builder

The GPT Builder is set to empower individuals of all technical backgrounds to create their own Custom GPTs. This user-friendly interface will seamlessly guide users through the process, from defining the GPT's purpose and providing relevant training data to customizing its personality, style, and tone.

With the GPT Builder, creating a specialized GPT will no longer confined to the experts; it is now within the reach of anyone with an idea and a desire to innovate.

