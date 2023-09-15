Xiaomi is back with exciting news for tech enthusiasts worldwide. The eagerly awaited Redmi Note 13 series is set to make its grand debut, and the launch date has been officially unveiled.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is generating quite a buzz, especially for its anticipated design overhaul.

In a departure from its predecessors, this model is rumored to feature a sleek curved display, a notable aesthetic shift.

Redmi Note 13 Pro specs are alluring

Teaser images have revealed the placement of volume and power buttons on the right edge, along with a centrally positioned punch-hole cutout for the front display's selfie camera.

Display-wise, the Note 13 Pro+ is said to sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display boasting an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. The screen's bezels will be remarkably thin, with an exceptionally petite chin measuring just 2.37mm.

Additionally, rumors suggest it will incorporate Corning Gorilla Victus glass protection and house a formidable 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor featuring an f/1.65 aperture and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

Design elements

Distinctive design elements are expected across the Redmi Note 13 series. The standard Redmi Note 13, and possibly the Pro+ variant, are poised to flaunt a luxurious leather finish on the rear, while the other models are slated to feature a glass back panel.

Performance and variety

In terms of performance, the Redmi Note 13 series is rumored to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC, accompanied by a Mali-G610 GPU.

Speculations abound that the vanilla Redmi Note 13 and Note 13 Pro may feature different chipsets, introducing a fascinating element of diversity to the lineup.

Memory and software

Storage options are expected to vary, offering configurations with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM and storage capacities ranging from 128GB to 1TB.

Furthermore, the Redmi Note 13 series is rumored to debut with Android 13-based MIUI 13, enhancing the user experience with its customized skin.

Battery and charging

Under the hood, the standard Redmi Note 13 and Note 13 Pro models are speculated to house a robust 5,120mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

In contrast, the flagship Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is rumored to sport a slightly smaller 5,000mAh battery, but it compensates with a 120W fast charging capability.

Additional features

At the bottom, you can expect to find a USB Type-C port, speaker grill, and SIM tray. Meanwhile, the top section will likely feature another speaker vent and an IR blaster.

Camera setup

The teaser images have unveiled intriguing details about the camera setup on the Redmi Note 13 Series and Xiaomi confirmed these claims on a Weibo post.

It hints at impressive imaging capabilities, including a potential 200MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor.

On the front, the Redmi Note 13 series is expected to house a 16MP front-facing camera, promising a well-rounded photography experience.

Here is a summary of the Redmi Note 13 Pro's specs:

Camera : 200MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro

: 200MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro Display : 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz

: 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz Design : Sleek, leather finish (varies)

: Sleek, leather finish (varies) Performance : MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra, Mali-G610 GPU

: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra, Mali-G610 GPU Memory & software : Up to 12GB RAM, 1TB storage, Android 13-based MIUI 13

: Up to 12GB RAM, 1TB storage, Android 13-based MIUI 13 Battery & charging : 5,120mAh, 67W (Pro+ 120W)

: 5,120mAh, 67W (Pro+ 120W) Additional features: USB Type-C, IR blaster, speaker grill

Redmi Note 13 Pro release date announced officially

According to GSMArena, Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 13 series will be launched on September 21 in China.

The unveiling event, which is set for 7 PM local time, China (11 PM UTC), promises to be a spectacle, as Xiaomi is known for its grand product launches that capture the imagination of tech enthusiasts worldwide.

Let's see if Xiaomi's new flagship can keep up with iPhone 15.

