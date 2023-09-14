Tech leaders meet to discuss regulation of AI

Artificial intelligence regulation
Emre Çitak
Sep 14, 2023
Updated • Sep 14, 2023
Misc
|
0

Tech industry leaders recently gathered at a closed Senate forum to advocate for a balanced regulatory framework that promotes both innovation and safety in artificial intelligence (AI).

The bipartisan AI Insight Forum, convened by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, brought together top executives from leading tech companies, including:

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg
  • OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
  • Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
  • Nvidia president Jensen Huang
  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai
  • X chair Elon Musk
Artificial intelligence regulation
Almost every leading name in technology was at this meeting - Image courtesy of pressfoto/Freepik

Tech leaders talked about AI's regulation

While the public and media were excluded from the discussion, some participants shared their insights on the need for a comprehensive approach to AI regulation. Zuckerberg emphasized the importance of collaboration between policymakers, academics, civil society, and industry to maximize AI's benefits while minimizing risks.

He highlighted Meta's commitment to integrating safeguards into its generative AI models and stressed the twin issues of safety and access in AI development.

Musk, on the other hand, called for the establishment of a federal AI oversight agency to prevent unchecked AI product development. Other tech leaders echoed his sentiment, stressing the need for regulation to ensure the responsible use of AI technology. OpenAI’s Altman expressed optimism about policymakers' intentions to do what's right.

Schumer, who previously urged accelerated AI regulation, underscored the significance of the forum as an opportunity to understand AI's complexities and cautioned against hasty rulemaking.

However, not everyone was pleased with the closed nature of the forum. Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized it, seeing it as a means for tech giants to influence policies, while concerns about regulatory capture emerged, with larger tech companies advocating for regulations that could potentially disadvantage smaller players in the AI field.

Read alsoElon Musk enters the AI industry with xAI.

Artificial intelligence regulation
Elon Musk called for the establishment of a federal AI oversight agency in the meeting

Should AI be regulated?

The question of whether AI should be regulated is a complex one, and there are arguments both for and against regulation. There are some potential pros and cons to be considered.

The pros of regulation

  1. Ensuring safety and ethical use: Regulation can help ensure that AI is developed and used in ways that prioritize safety and ethical considerations. This could include guidelines for testing and deploying AI systems, as well as requirements for transparency and explainability in AI decision-making processes
  2. Preventing job displacement: Regulation could help prevent the displacement of human workers by AI systems, particularly in industries where automation poses a significant threat to employment. By requiring certain jobs to be performed by humans or setting standards for AI-assisted work, regulators could help protect worker rights and mitigate the negative impacts of technological unemployment
  3. Addressing privacy concerns: AI systems often rely on vast amounts of personal data to function effectively, which raises serious privacy concerns. Regulation could help ensure that user data is handled responsibly and that individuals have control over their personal information
  4. Promoting competition: Regulation could help promote competition in the AI industry by establishing common standards and guidelines that all players must follow. This could encourage innovation and prevent dominant firms from exploiting their market position to stifle competition
Artificial intelligence regulation
The regulation of artificial intelligence is a double-edged sword - Image courtesy of rawpixel.com/Freepik

Cons of regulation

  1. Stifling innovation: Overly restrictive regulations could limit the potential benefits of AI by stifling innovation and discouraging investment in research and development. AI is a rapidly evolving field, and regulatory frameworks may struggle to keep pace with new developments
  2. Difficulty in defining harmful AI: It can be challenging to define what constitutes "harmful" AI, as this can vary depending on cultural norms, ethical considerations, and societal values. Regulators may struggle to identify and prohibit harmful AI applications without also limiting the beneficial uses of the technology
  3. Enforcement difficulties: Effectively enforcing AI regulations may prove difficult due to the complexity of the technology and the lack of qualified personnel or resources available to regulatory agencies
  4. Unintended consequences: Well-intentioned regulations could have unintended consequences, such as driving AI research underground or encouraging companies to relocate to jurisdictions with more lenient rules

While there are valid arguments both for and against regulating AI, it is essential to consider the potential risks and benefits of this technology carefully.

The week's discussions on AI regulation on the other hand have made it clear that momentum is building in the United States towards effective governance of AI. Congressional hearings and voluntary commitments from AI companies to develop AI responsibly are taking center stage.

As we move forward, public engagement and transparency in crafting regulations will remain key concerns for the future of AI policy.

Now you: Do you think AI is the future or an overhyped technology?

Advertisement

Related content

iPhone 12 radiation

France halts iPhone 12 sales due to radiation risks
Unity engine's new pricing model has made game developers furious

Unity engine's new pricing model has made game developers furious
Xbox Mastercard credit card

Microsoft and Barclays US Consumer Bank launches Xbox Mastercard
MGM cyberattack

Recent cyberattack hits the hotel chain giant
Starfield mods not working

Modding community fails on Starfield
Meta LLM GPT4

Meta fixed the bar at GPT-4 in LLM research

Tutorials & Tips

The only Starfield performance optimization guide you need

How to fix Disney+ Hotstar Error code: PB_WEB_DR-6007-001_X

How to fix Roblox error code 277: Explained

How to fix Geforce Experience error code 0x0003


Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. Seeprime said on September 8, 2023 at 4:12 pm
    Reply

    Missing from the “story”: Ukraine’s agreement to never use Starlink for military purposes. This is why.

    Ghacks quality is AI driven and very poor these days since AI is really artificial stupidity.

    1. Karl said on September 12, 2023 at 9:10 pm
      Reply

      “Elon Musk biographer Walter Isaacson forced to ‘clarify’ book’s account of Starlink incident in Ukraine War

      “To clarify on the Starlink issue: the Ukrainians THOUGHT coverage was enabled all the way to Crimea, but it was not. They asked Musk to enable it for their drone sub attack on the Russian fleet. Musk did not enable it, because he thought, probably correctly, that would cause a major war.”
      https://nypost.com/2023/09/11/elon-musk-biographer-walter-isaacson-corrects-detail-about-starlink-in-ukraine/

  2. Anonymous said on September 11, 2023 at 10:09 pm
    Reply

    Well, using Brave, I can see Llama 2 being decent, but it is still not great?
    All these AI stuff seems more like a ‘toy’ than anything special, I mean, it is good for some stuff like translations or asking quick questions but not for asking anything important.

    The problem is Brave made it mostly for summarizing websites and all that, but all these Big tech controlled stuff, won’t summarize articles it doesn’t agree with, so it is also useless in many situations where you just want it to give you a quick summarization, and then it starts throwing you little ‘speeches’ about how it doesn’t agree with it and then it never summarizes anything, but give you all the 30 paragraphs reasons why the article is wrong, like if I am asking it what it thinks.

    SO all this AI is mostly a toy, but Facebook with all the power they have will be able to get so much data from people, it can ‘train’ or better say, write algorithms that will get better with time.

    But It is not intelligence, it is really not intelligence all these AI technology.

  3. Tom Hawack said on September 14, 2023 at 2:11 pm
    Reply

    Article Title: Tech leaders meet to discuss regulation of AI
    Article URL: [https://www.ghacks.net/2023/09/14/artificial-intelligence-regulation-tech-leaders/]

    The eternal problematic of regulating, here applied to AI. Should regulations (interventionism) have interfered in the course of mankind ever since Adam and Eve where would we be now? Should spirituality, morality, ethics never have interfered where would we be now? I truly have always believed that the only possible consensus between ethics and freedom is that of individuals’ own consciousness.

    Off-topic : Musk’s beard looks like a wound, AI-Human hand-shake is a quite nice pic :)

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved