The gaming industry is evolving, and so are the ways we engage with it. Microsoft has taken a bold step with the introduction of the Xbox Mastercard. This credit card is more than just a piece of plastic; it's your ticket to a world of gaming rewards and benefits. But what exactly is the Xbox Mastercard, and how can it enhance your gaming journey?

The Xbox Mastercard is a credit card partnership between Microsoft and Barclays. It's tailored for gamers, offering exclusive rewards and benefits.

With every purchase, you earn points that can be redeemed for Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, in-game content, and even hardware. This means more value for your gaming investments.

What does Xbox Mastercard offer?

The Xbox Mastercard, launched in partnership between Microsoft and Barclays US Consumer Bank, offers players a way to earn rewards on their Xbox purchases. This no-annual-fee credit card allows players to earn card points on everyday purchases that can be redeemed at xbox.com.

The card will initially be available exclusively to Xbox Insiders in the 50 United States starting September 21, with plans to expand availability to all Xbox players in the 50 United States in 2024.

Players can earn card points for every $1 spent on various purchases, including:

5x card points on eligible products at the Microsoft Store

3x card points on eligible streaming services like Netflix and Disney+

3x card points on eligible dining delivery services like Grubhub and DoorDash

1x card point on all other everyday purchases

In addition to earning card points, cardmembers will enjoy exclusive benefits such as:

A bonus of 5,000 card points (a $50 value) after their first purchase

Three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for new Game Pass members after their first purchase (existing members can gift it to a friend)

Choice of one of five iconic designs for their card, with the option of personalizing it with their gamertag

Flexibility of use with contactless payments and digital wallets

Free online access to cardmembers’ FICO Credit Score, which allows users to keep an eye on their credit score and receive alerts when their score has changed

$0 Fraud Liability protection, so cardmembers are not responsible for charges they didn’t authorize

The Xbox Mastercard offers a unique opportunity for Xbox players to get more value from their purchases. Interested individuals can sign up now to be an Xbox Insider and gain early access to this innovative credit card. Stay tuned for further updates on the rollout of the Xbox Mastercard.

How to get an Xbox Mastercard

Getting your hands on an Xbox Mastercard is straightforward but the application starts on September 21st.

To get your hands on an Xbox Mastercard, visit the official website or your local Barclays branch to apply. The application process is simple, and once approved, you'll receive your card in the mail.

It's an excellent addition to your gaming arsenal, whether you're a casual gamer or a hardcore enthusiast.

Note: Before you apply for an Xbox Mastercard, it is highly recommended to review the card's Terms and Conditions here.

