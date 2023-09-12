Recent cyberattack hits the hotel chain giant

Emre Çitak
Sep 12, 2023
Misc
|
0

In a shocking turn of events, MGM Resorts, one of the world's leading hospitality and entertainment companies, recently faced a severe cybersecurity incident. MGM cyberattack forced the company to take drastic measures, shutting down its IT systems, and sent ripples through its properties, including iconic locations like Las Vegas.

MGM Resorts, known for its luxurious hotels and world-class casinos, found itself at the center of a cyber storm.

On the 11th of September 2023, the company became the target of a malicious cyberattack, sparking a series of events that would disrupt its operations significantly.

MGM Resorts has shared this on X, regarding the incident:

According to reports from reputable sources, the MGM cyberattack led to a shutdown of the company's IT systems.

This included not only the corporate infrastructure but also affected various customer-facing services, leaving guests and staff in disarray.

Duolingo data breach exposes data of 2.6 million users.

The repercussions of this cyberattack were felt far and wide. MGM Resorts is a sprawling empire with properties in several key locations, including the famous Las Vegas Strip.

The MGM cyberattack disrupted hotel check-ins, casino operations, and even slot machines, causing frustration among guests and financial losses for the company.

MGM Resort has taken down its official site to safeguard users - Screenshot from MGM Resorts

MGM's response

In the face of this cyber crisis, MGM Resorts acted swiftly to contain the damage. The company's decision to shut down its IT systems was a necessary step to prevent further compromise and protect sensitive data.

While this measure caused inconvenience, it was a crucial move to safeguard customer information and company assets.

Featured image credit: MGM Resorts.

