In a shocking turn of events, MGM Resorts, one of the world's leading hospitality and entertainment companies, recently faced a severe cybersecurity incident. MGM cyberattack forced the company to take drastic measures, shutting down its IT systems, and sent ripples through its properties, including iconic locations like Las Vegas.

MGM Resorts, known for its luxurious hotels and world-class casinos, found itself at the center of a cyber storm.

On the 11th of September 2023, the company became the target of a malicious cyberattack, sparking a series of events that would disrupt its operations significantly.

MGM Resorts has shared this on X, regarding the incident:

MGM cyberattack unveiled

According to reports from reputable sources, the MGM cyberattack led to a shutdown of the company's IT systems.

This included not only the corporate infrastructure but also affected various customer-facing services, leaving guests and staff in disarray.

The repercussions of this cyberattack were felt far and wide. MGM Resorts is a sprawling empire with properties in several key locations, including the famous Las Vegas Strip.

The MGM cyberattack disrupted hotel check-ins, casino operations, and even slot machines, causing frustration among guests and financial losses for the company.

MGM's response

In the face of this cyber crisis, MGM Resorts acted swiftly to contain the damage. The company's decision to shut down its IT systems was a necessary step to prevent further compromise and protect sensitive data.

While this measure caused inconvenience, it was a crucial move to safeguard customer information and company assets.

