Meta fixed the bar at GPT-4 in LLM research

Meta LLM GPT4
Emre Çitak
Sep 11, 2023
Updated • Sep 11, 2023
Misc
|
0

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is reportedly planning to train a new AI model that it hopes will be as powerful as OpenAI's GPT-4. The new model is still in development, but it is expected to be capable of generating more realistic and coherent text than GPT-4.

GPT-4 is a large language model chatbot developed by OpenAI. It is trained on a massive dataset of text and code, and it can generate text, translate languages, write different kinds of creative content, and answer your questions in an informative way.

Meta is interested in setting a bar at the level of GPT-4 because it believes that the model could be used to improve its products and services.

Meta LLM GPT4
Reports suggest that Meta's new LLM project's benchmark will be inspired by OpenAI's GPT-4

Meta's AI journey

Meta has been investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) in recent years. The company has created a number of AI-powered products, including the chatbots on Facebook Messenger and Instagram, and the augmented reality (AR) features on Facebook and Instagram. Meta has also been working on a number of ambitious AI projects, such as the virtual world, Metaverse.

With the launch of ChatGPT in the last quarter of 2022, chatbots skyrocketed in popularity and many companies tried to remake them in their own name. While the pioneer of this business was OpenAI with ChatGPT, the other ambitious name in the sector, Google's Bard, joined us not long after. One of the important names that stayed away from the race and that we kept an eye on was Meta.

Although not officially released, Meta Llama said a small hello to the industry with AI. Compared to other chatbots in the AI game, Llama AI used a more characteristic and humane language, but the margin of error of the model was too high. Realizing this, Meta announced Llama 2 not too long ago and although it does not currently have a web interface, Meta offers users the opportunity to download its model for research and commercial usage for free. LLama 2 is much more accurate, faster, and precise than Meta's first attempt at LLM technologies.

Meta LLM GPT4
Llama 2 is available for download as a model for some time now

Create your own nemesis to thrive

Meta, which is expected to train its new AI model on the Nvidia H100 AI-training chip, also seems to have chosen its competitor carefully. According to the Wall Street Journal report, Meta is basing the benchmark point of its new LLM on the capacity of GPT-4.

If this claim is true, this decision is also correct, as the GPT-4 has been impressing everyone with its capabilities since the day it was launched. The GPT-4, which has the potential to convey information much faster, more accurately and fluently compared to GPT-3.5, has also managed to maximize the capacity of many applications using its API.

The biggest drawback is that access is only available to subscribed users. If Meta Llama or this AI bot, which will come up with a new name, makes its access free, it will suddenly take its place in the AI game. Competition fosters development and the fact that OpenAI, Google, Meta, and Microsoft will be competing in the same area will accelerate the pace of innovation in the field.

Now you: Do you think other companies developing LLM have a chance against OpenAI or is the winner of the AI race already clear?

Advertisement

Related content

Starfield mods not working

Modding community fails on Starfield
Starfield performance optimization

The only Starfield performance optimization guide you need
Elon Musk Starlink Ukraine

Elon Musk allegedly shut down Starlink during Ukraine offence
Rockstar sold cracked games

Rockstar Games allegedly sold cracked games on Steam
US vs China chip race

The race for chip supremacy: US vs. China
OpenAI DevDay

What to expect from OpenAI DevDay?

Tutorials & Tips

The only Starfield performance optimization guide you need

How to fix Disney+ Hotstar Error code: PB_WEB_DR-6007-001_X

How to fix Roblox error code 277: Explained

How to fix Geforce Experience error code 0x0003


Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. Seeprime said on September 8, 2023 at 4:12 pm
    Reply

    Missing from the “story”: Ukraine’s agreement to never use Starlink for military purposes. This is why.

    Ghacks quality is AI driven and very poor these days since AI is really artificial stupidity.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved