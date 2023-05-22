Zuckerberg might save metaverse with Magic Leap

May 22, 2023
According to a recent report, Meta is in talks with Magic Leap for a potential partnership that will help the company get into the AR market. 

Meta's plan to lead the metaverse field is not a mystery, and the company is trying every possible way to make its technologies better and more appealing. According to a report by the Financial Times, Meta is currently in talks with Magic Leaps to use some of its technologies.

However, the Financial Times says that Meta and Magic Leap are not in talks to develop a new device together, but a contract might allow Magic Leap to give Meta access to some of its optical technology.

Following the release of Magic Leap's second-generation AR glasses in 2021, CEO Peggy Johnson further acknowledged that the company was experiencing interest in integrating its patented AR technology into consumer devices. "We have received several requests to license our technology and will actively pursue these opportunities if they enhance our position," Johnson said in a blog post.

Meta has been working hard to develop a solid metaverse product that everyone will be happy with. Despite investing billions of dollars in the field, the company has failed to accomplish that yet. Looks like Mark Zuckerberg still has a couple more guns in his arsenal, and to save the project in the eyes of investors, Magic Leap's AR headset technology might be the one he has been looking for.

Metaverse

Apple is also in the race

Apple has finally decided to widen its product span with a new category after a decade, with a mixed-reality headset. The Cupertino-based company has been working on the product for many years now, and it is finally done and ready for an official launch.

The company is expected to announce its new mixed-reality headset at WWDC 2023 alongside a couple of new Macs and software updates. The mixed-reality headset is rumored to be "so good," but we still have a couple of days to take a closer look at it as the WWDC 2023 event will start on June 5.

