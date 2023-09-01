We got some new Pokemon DLC leaks

For dedicated Pokémon fans, it's been a day to tread carefully on social media as yet another Pokemon DLC leaks have surfaced prior to its official release.

This time, the leaks concern Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's upcoming DLC, "The Teal Mask" and they've unveiled a handful of exciting details that promise to enhance the gameplay experience.

Scheduled for release on September 13, "The Teal Mask" is the first part of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's two-part expansion, collectively known as "The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero".

However, if you're aiming to dive into the DLC without any spoilers, you might want to steer clear of social media today or consider muting certain keywords about the new Pokemon DLC leaks.

What have we seen on the new Pokemon DLC leaks?

These leaks, largely gathered on the Centro Leaks account, offer a glimpse into new Pokémon, their abilities, and even the locations players can expect to explore. While their overall validity remains unverified, the leaked content aligns with what players might anticipate in "The Teal Mask", set in the Kitakami region, inspired by traditional Japanese culture.

See Centro Leaks' summary of Pokemon DLC leaks below.

Correction: Ogerpon’s normal form is the one with the brown/orange face. The shiny form has a green face. — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) August 31, 2023



Bloodmoon Ursaluna:

Bloodmoon Ursaluna - Scarlet:

It crossed the sea and drifted ashore in a new land. Surviving in this place led it to take on a unique appearance and gain special powers. - Violet:

This special Ursaluna can see in the dark with its left eye and protects itself with mud that is… pic.twitter.com/QjDyzukYNI — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) August 31, 2023

Sinistcha:



Ogerpon:

Ogerpon without mask pic.twitter.com/HzTBvrvkJ6 — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) August 31, 2023



Regular and shiny forms of new Pokemon in Pokemon DLC leaks:

All regular and shiny forms https://t.co/0562dHVHuw — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) August 31, 2023

Pokémon leaks, unfortunately, aren't a novelty. They've occurred in past releases, such as Pokémon Sword and Shield, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Even Pokémon Scarlet and Violet haven't been immune, as entire copies of the game have previously leaked.

Featured image credit: Pokemon/Nintendo.

