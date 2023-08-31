In Windows 11, the line between legitimate and adware becomes increasingly blurred
For the last two or so months, Microsoft has been running campaigns in its Windows 11 operating system to get customers to switch the default web browser in Google Chrome to Microsoft Bing.
The popups, one of the first was published on Reddit more than two months ago, use the title "Switch your default search engine to Microsoft Bing in Chrome". Customers are informed about the benefits of switching to Bing -- earning Microsoft Rewards points, using the new AI-powered Bing, and installing Bing Service to improve the search experience -- and get options to say "yes", which switches the default search engine in Chrome, or "don't switch".
The design of the popup has changed in the meantime, with one of the last iterations shown at The Verge earlier this week.
What makes this particular campaign worrisome for some is how it is implemented. Many Windows 11 users may already know the notifications that Microsoft displays to get them to use certain products or features of the operating system.
This particular campaign, however, does not use the regular notification system of the operating system. Microsoft is using the digitally signed program BGAUpsell.EXE for the campaign, which it places in the directory C:\Windows\Temp\MUBSTemp\.
In Tom Warren's case, Microsoft displayed the popup while a fullscreen game was being played. While that may be a bug, everything else concerning the popup is intentional.
Microsoft placed the file deliberately on user systems and the name of the file gives a good indication of its main purpose. It is designed to get users to use Microsoft products and services. In this campaign, Microsoft appears to target Chrome users who use a search engine as the default that is not Bing.
It is likely Google Search, as it is the default search engine of Google's browser, but it can also be any other search engine. Microsoft is using its control of the Windows platform to push its other services, even in third-party applications.
The consensus on Virustotal, a Google-owned service, seems to be that BGAUpsell.EXE fills all criteria for potentially unwanted programs: it was not installed by the user, was not run by the user manually, and suggests to make changes to a core feature of a program it is not related to.
Some community members call the program malware and spyware, and it certainly matches some of the criteria as well.
Microsoft informed The Verge that it has paused the campaign to address "unintended behavior". Pausing indicates that Microsoft has every intention to continue the campaign at a later stage. It is unclear what Microsoft exactly means with "this unintended behavior", but it may refer to the popup being displayed while fullscreen apps or games are running.
Günter Born discovered that the campaign rolled out via server-side updates, something that users and administrators have little control over.
Microsoft's methods of getting customers to switch to Bing, Microsoft Edge and other company products have increased in intensity and aggressiveness in the past couple of years. Ads have appeared in various sections of its Windows operating system, such as the Get Help support app, Settings, or the Start Menu. Microsoft pulled some, like the ones that made the Weather app barely usable, but new ones appear regularly throughout the operating system and on Microsoft properties.
While Microsoft is not the only big Internet player that uses its dominance to push its products, Google is also doing this to some extend, the fact that others do it should not be taken as an excuse. People pay for Windows, either directly or indirectly, when they buy OEM systems. These customers should not be bombarded by ads and other, mostly unwanted, notifications and behaviors, unless Microsoft makes it very clear that this is the new standard on Windows.
Now You: what is your take on this?
Comments
Microsoft are lobbying in the US so nobody there would really raise a stink like that. If someone raises their voice and makes a similar suggestion to the EU they’re just going to pull their funding until they kick the person who was talking random shit about market monopolies.
This user is in North America, and all links go to the default browser (Firefox). It is a matter of setting things up on Windows 11 properly.
Comments are broken. :/
Hopefully someone can figure out how to give “In the European Economic Area (EEA)” to everyone outside of EU.
@Martin Brinkman
Why is it that we(at least me) see so many articles having 0 comments, but while opening up the article and scrolling down there are comments, like this one.
I noticed elsewhere other readers commented on comments from a totally different article being linked to wrong article, which I also have seen, but the “0 comments” is new for me, what’s going on?
@Anonymous,
These issues has been occurring frequently in many other articles, and lasting more than 2 weeks.
https://www.ghacks.net/windows-11-update-stuck-fixed-for-good/#comment-4572951
At the result of this case, it became clear that
“All rights to ghacks.net belong to SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.” (in short, @Martin does not have administrator privileges).
Martin Brinkmann replied that “the parties involved (Softonic) are aware of this issue and are working to resolve it….
There is nothing more Martin Brinkmann can say then.
After that, it seems to be up to Softonic.
Unfortunately,
both @Martin and @Ashwin are “just contributors (of an article)” and are different from the Ghacks of old.
By the way, other authors appear to be bloggers and advertisers certified by SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
FAQs – Softonic Corporate
https://hello.softonic.com/faqs/
My only Windows PC I use still has Windows 10 on it. Otherwise I am using Apple Mac’s for most of my work these days. I was actually a fan of Edge browser at first but then Microsoft started throwing more and more features at it hoping to get more users. I think pretty much any PC user knows they could use Edge if they wanted to. If they have Chrome installed I think the user has already decided Edge isn’t their browser.