Firefox 117: native language translations, last Firefox 102 update and security fixes
Mozilla Firefox 117 is the latest version of the open source Firefox web browser. Launched on August 29, 2023, Firefox 117 ships with the new native language translation feature, enables credit card autofill functionality in additional locales, a new tab-key control on macOS devices, and a new preference that determines Shift-Righ-Click behavior on sites that display their own context menu.
Firefox 117 is a security update as well, but information about the fixes has not yet been released.
Executive Summary
- The native translate feature is included, but disabled by default.
- Firefox 117 is security update.
- The last point update for Firefox 102 ESR is released today. It will run out of support on September 26, 2023 when installations will be upgraded to Firefox 115 ESR automatically.
Firefox 117 download and update
Mozilla Firefox 117 is released via the web browser's updating system, and it is also available as a standalone download. Firefox users may select Menu > Help > About Firefox to display the current version that is installed on the device.
The update will be released on August 29, 2023. Depending on when you are reading this, it may not be yet available. Opening the About Firefox page runs a check for updates. Later today, Firefox should pick up the new version 117 and download it when opened.
Here are the official download locations:
- Firefox Stable download
- Firefox Beta download
- Nightly download
- Firefox ESR download
- Firefox for Android on Google Play
Firefox 117.0 new features and improvements
Native Translation feature
The native translate feature of the Firefox web browser is included in the Firefox 117 release. It is disabled by default and Mozilla labels it as beta at the moment. Mozilla plans to roll out the functionality in the coming weeks to Firefox users, and to enable it by default in Firefox 118 next month.
Firefox users may enable the translate feature in Firefox 117 right away, however:
- Load about:config in the Firefox address bar.
- Search for browser.translations.enable.
- Set the status to True.
- Restart Firefox.
Firefox displays a new translate icon in its address bar when a foreign language page is opened. A click on the icon displays options to translate the page and to configure translations for the language and/or site.
Firefox Translations is different from Google Translate and other translate features of browsers. It is a native translation feature, which means that it does not require cloud connectivity; this improves privacy, as no data is submitted to third-party servers. Firefox needs to download language data the first time a new language needs to be translated. Another downside, at least for the foreseeable future, is that language support is quite limited.
Other changes and fixes
- Firefox 102.15 ESR release is the last release for that version of the Extended Support Release channel. Installations will receive the update to Firefox 115.3 on September 26, 2023 automatically.
- Credit card autofill is now available in the locales IT, ES, AT, BE and PL.
- Firefox users on macOS devices may control tab-key behavior now in the browser's Settings. The new "Use the tab key to move focus between form controls and links" option is available here.
- The new preference dom.event.contextmenu.shift_suppresses_event improves accessibility on sites that display their own context menu when users press Shift-Right-Click.
- Firefox no longer shows its own screen sharing indicator on Wayland desktop environments. The system default sharing indicator will be used instead.
Developer changes
- The math-style and math-depth properties are now supported.
- The contain-intrinsic-size: auto none; syntax is now supported.
- Inline SVGs now support <script> elements with type="module", defer, and async attributes.
- The Range header is now a CORS-safelisted request header when the value is a single byte range.
- The ReadableStream.from() static member is now supported.
- The CanvasRenderingContext2D.getContextAttributes() method can now be used to get the 2D context attributes being used by the browser.
- Web compatibility inspection has been enhanced with the new CSS compatibility tooltip in the Developer Tools Inspector
- console.clear() no longer clears the Console output if the "Enable persistent logs" option is enabled.
- Support for improved CSS nesting is now enabled by default.
Enterprise changes
- The ExtensionSettings policy has been updated to support default_area (introduced in Firefox 113, but not documented until now).
Security updates / fixes
Outlook
Mozilla plans to release Firefox 118 and Firefox 115.3 ESR on September 26, 2023.
Firefox extension reviews and news
None
Recent Firefox news and tips
- Firefox 116.0.2 is the second point update in a week
- Firefox for Android will soon support all extensions
- Firefox users may import Chrome extensions now
- Mozilla disables Pull-to-refresh by default in Firefox for Android
Additional information / resources
- Firefox 117 release notes
- Firefox 117 for Developers
- Firefox 117 for Enterprise
- Firefox Security Advisories
- Firefox Release Schedule
Comments
Since I’ve rarely wanted to transfer more than one tab between browsers, I’m not inclined to install another extension just for that — especially one that (according to your description) closed all my tabs in the process. In the past I’ve just copied and pasted the URL, but (even for just one tab) that is a little tedious.
I just tried an interesting little experiment, with a useful result. (I did this on my Mac, but I’m guessing it would work on other platforms too.) I’m reading this article in Firefox, so I opened a new blank window in Chrome. At the top of both browser windows, at the far-left end of the URL bar, there’s a little icon of the letter “i” in a circle. (If you hover over it in Firefox, it says “Show site information”; in Chrome, hovering it says “View site information” — that’s the icon I’m talking about.)
I simply dragged the Firefox “i” icon from the top of this page, into the Chrome window — and this page loaded in Chrome! It worked! Then I tried something just a bit trickier, in the other direction — I first (from a bookmark) loaded into Chrome a page from my local web-development server (i.e. not online)… then dragged the “i” icon from the Chrome toolbar into this Firefox window — and it worked then too!
So, although I have no interest in the OneTab extension, I just learned something useful! I hope other people find this trick useful too. (Later I’ll try it in Safari — maybe it works in every browser?)
Interresting find Jonas, thanks for sharing!
Your comment doesn’t appear to be one of the real @Martin, because there is no black label rounding the entire title of the comment as before. :S
I also used onetab already and didn’t even know they had this feature. Thanks so much.
Exporting tabs to FF: “The address wasn’t understood. Firefox doesn’t know how to open this address, because one of the following protocols (chrome-extension) isn’t associated with any program or is not allowed in this context.”
Useless.
And the most important information was left out of the article or it don’t even exist in the first place: how to completely disable such functionality.
Your comment doesn’t make any sense at all. It’s an explicit user action to import data from other add-ons. If you don’t want it you just don’t do it.
This comment actually does make a lot of sense, and I am actually searching for this. Some people do NOT want websites to be (badly) translated, so they never use such a feature. The things is, every time I visit a non-english website this annoying menu pops up, and the button is another element in the URL bar cluster of useless unused features. I do not want to add all languages to a “do not translate” list, instead I want a “hide button” or “disable translations completely” setting.
This comment actually does make a lot of sense, and I am currently searching for this. Some people do NOT want websites to be (badly) translated, so they never use such a feature. The things is, every time I visit a non-english website this annoying menu pops up, and the button is another element in the URL bar cluster of useless unused features. I do not want to add all languages to a “do not translate” list, instead I want a “hide button” or “disable translations completely” setting.
my bad. somehow my, and I think DMoRiaM’s comment got mixed into the wrong article. Haha.
go to about:config and set browser.translations.automaticallyPopup to false.
Does this hack still work on FF 107 or whatever is most current?
Firefox 118 seems to be officially rolling this out by default: https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/website-translation
Hoping Mozilla won’t remove the option altogether in the future as they already did for other, ahem, unwanted features… Why don’t they listen to their users instead?
@zed,
your reply seems to be Addlibs (according to your RSS reader),
Addlibs did not intend to comment on this article “OneTab browser extension”, but regarding Firefox’s new built-in fullpage translation “Firefox Translation”.
Firefox Fullpage Translation
https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/website-translation
what the heck is going on with comments on this site lately?
first comment on THIS article was 9-2019.
Looks like the comments database is corrupted.
Besides old comments appearing in new articles, the same comment appears in multiple articles.
Also I answered a comment in one article, and the same answer appeared as an answer to a different comment by the same person.
@Martin Brinkmann,
Anyway, please deal with this anomaly ASAP.
Comments are a mess, irrelevant and chaotic.
If there is no prospect, Ghacks Technology News should be put on hiatus until the system is fixed.
It’s the same as before with endless monologues or people telling others why they are wrong.
Actually, Frankel, it’s you who’s wrong
This is all techo-BS. What people want is far simpler: a hotkey toggle: images on/images off. Is that really so complex? Seems so. It’s like autoplay videos on/off. In that case you can set it to off but it doesn’t stick. Typical digiocy.
This isn’t great but it might help people that have moved from chrome to firefox to some extent. I can’t tell you the amount of time I have seen people complain that a certain extension they use on google is not available and the only thing holding them back from moving over when they are actually wrong and the very same developer has a Firefox version also. I would always encourage manually looking as there are always hidden gems.
In regards to the website I have reached out to Martin personally and to his credit he replied very quickly. He has informed me that they are aware of the problems and are attempting to fix it.
Martin is no longer involved in the technical management of the site so I imagine if we want to ask someone then our comments would perhaps be better directed towards Softonic.
I don’t understand what is happening here with the comments. The counter shows zero comments and then inside there are some comments from older dates even since years. And mostly of them are non related by the way with the article. So sad what’s going on and nobody is still fixing it. :S
This site now appears to be mostly be created and run by AI. On the positive side (if there is one), I guess we can assume at some point the AI will be capable of recognizing and fixing corrupted files and the like.
“Import Chrome extensions” …. (by installing comparable Firefox extensions) … (for a small number of extensions).”
What a bunch of bogus PR spin. Someone who liked uBlock Origin on Chrome could already install it just fine on Firefox with a couple of mouse clicks. This just adds extra unnecessarily complicated steps to something that was already dead simple, all in order for Mozilla to claim fake one-to-one compatability that doesn’t actually exist.
It would be interesting if Firefox could install Chrome Addons directly from the Chrome Web Store. Although there would probably be some incompatibility, perhaps there’s a shim to translate some Chrome-specific WebExtension APIs over to Firefox. Microsoft Edge can install extensions directly from the Chrome Web Store, but Edge is using the same Blink web engine as Chrome so that makes things easy.
Don’t really care about importing as I never use that feature.
Just retire Gecko and join the Blink bandwagon already, Mozilla. Then you can guarantee 100% Chrome extension compatibility! /s
Not like your browser is getting much attention let alone budget compared to your other woke social justice initiatives.
Hello,
does anyone know if the STG has issues with the sidebar at the moment? I just added it and can not find any option to use it in the sidebar. I am also using an add-on for tree style tab…this might be the source of the problem?
Greetings, Anja
tried typing- about:config -in the search bar -( I want to enable javascript) but it simply will NOT open!
I tried Firefox Translate, but it doesn’t do Chinese or Japanese, and that’s a deal-breaker for me. I uninstalled it and am sticking with the Google Translate extension.
“…Vivaldi and Brave use self-hosted solutions, which still require connections, but offer better privacy than an integration of Google Translate or other third-party translation services would offer.”
While I like Brave as a browser, their translation “solution” just plain sucks. I’d rather have the data sent to Google or Bing, than have a translate feature that just doesn’t work properly. Not only is it not possible to select just a section of text to translate, but to make it worst, most of the time translating the whole page in Brave is either really unbearably slow, or more often than not, it just won’t translate the page at all and displays a “This page couldn’t be translated” error. It’s pretty pointless if their users need to keep using something else to translate pages and have to give up their privacy anyway.
The native translate feature in Firefox sounds like a much better solution than what Brave use.
Great news, thanx FF devs! Hopefully, more languages will be available in the future. So happy!
Floorp comes with its own built-in translator. It’s been like that ever since the first release in fact.
https://floorp.app/download
Article title: Firefox 117: native language translations, last Firefox 102 update and security fixes
https://www.ghacks.net/2023/08/29/firefox-117-native-language-translations-last-firefox-102-update-and-security-fixes/
I think for now every time I comment on an article I am going to put the title of the article and/or the URL of said article because I am seeing my own comments which are from another Firefox related article but not exactly this one.
In regards to this website Martin does not have administrative access to the back end of the website. It would fall on softonic international to fix it now which seems to be of very low priority.
This might be the straw that broke the camels back for ghacks which is a shame because it had many good comments and articles that go way back. Moving away from it would suck.
Maybe try contacting them here to see if you can get any action.
https://hello.softonic.com/contact/