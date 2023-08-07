Firefox 116.0.2 is the second point update in a week
Mozilla plans to release Firefox 116.0.2 later today. The second Firefox 116 point update follows Firefox 116.0.1, which Mozilla released last Friday.
The two updates were released less than a week after the official Firefox 116 update, which Mozilla released on August 1, 2023.
Both point updates address non-security issues in the browser. Firefox 116.0.1 addressed an issue that caused chart elements to be rendered incorrectly for Windows users.
The new Firefox 116.0.2 update addresses a single issue as well. This time, Mozilla fixed an issue that affected users of ZoneAlarm Anti-Keylogger only.
ZoneAlarm Anti-Keylogger is a security feature of ZoneAlarm security products. ZoneAlarm users need to enable the Anti-Keylogger feature in the Web & Privacy section of their client application. The tool works in several web browsers, including Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, Apple Safari and Internet Explorer.
ZoneAlarm describes Anti-Keylogger as a tool that protects user computers from "any malicious software that records keystrokes".
A bug report on Mozilla's Bugzilla bug tracking website provides additional details on the issue. The bug reporter stated that after installing the last Firefox update, keyboard input would repeat qwerty sequences instead of the typed letter in Firefox.
Several posts on Mozilla's official support forum confirmed that other users of the browser were also affected by the issue. Some of the users discovered that ZoneAlarm's Anti-Keylogger tool was responsible for the issue.
One easy fix for the issue is to turn off Anti-Keylogger in the ZoneAlarm client software.
Mozilla plans to release Firefox 116.0.2 later today to fix the issue for all users. Mozilla's fix removes a ZoneAlarm DLL from the browser's blocklist. The organization added the DLL to the blocklist because of crashes that users experienced that used ZoneAlarm software.
Firefox users who run ZoneAlarm software with Anti-Keylogger enabled may want to install the update once it comes out. While some Firefox installations may crash because of the "other" issue, they at least can type without running into scrambling issues. All other Firefox users should not feel any hurry to install the update, as it does not address any other issues in the browser.
Firefox users may select Menu > Help > About Firefox to display the current version that is installed and run a check for updates.
Comments
Google Chrome is infinitely better. Why are we as a species wasting precious time, money and effort in developing a third rate browser instead of improving the best one?
Infinitely greater multiple of zero-day exploits in 2023 than any other browser engine, at least. So Chrome is infinitely ‘better’ in that regard.
Except for Safari. Safari is leading the pack with a shocking 8 zero day exploits already in 2023.[1]
[1] Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, cisa[dot]gov
Hey Andy:
Left: You when posting on the Pale Moon forum, Phoronix
Right: You when posting on gHacks.
_https://i.kym-cdn.com/entries/icons/original/000/031/021/cover2.jpg_
All browsers are useful for centainly things, do you know? :S
I use Edge mostly once per day to capture entire websites in JPG images.
I use Chrome mostly twice per week with my electronic identification card.
I use Firefox for banking purposes and for buying in certain stores only.
And sometimes I use Brave for non safe or unknown sites. :S
@John G – I agree they all seem to be good at different things.
1. Edge seems to be good for collecting user data and selling it to Microsoft’s advertising partners.
2. Chrome seems to be good for collecting user data and selling it to Google’s advertising partners.
3. Firefox seems to be good for connecting to Google servers so that Google can collect user data and sell it to its advertising partners.
It’s good that we have such rich browser diversity to choose from.
@Andy Prough, then we all should browse using smoke clouds, probably.
@John G – Brave is a pretty good alternative, and they delete all traffic to Google according to info that Iron Heart has posted. You already use Brave for some of your browsing, so you know all about it.
I’ve looked at the network connections made by Mullvad browser, and it seems to avoid all Google connections. So if you needed a Firefox based browser, that might be one worth looking at.
I use Pale Moon, but I know that it’s more for people who want to do a lot of tinkering with their browser, and for people who prefer older style browser engines.
Same reason Third World countries attempt to climb out of civil wars, poverty, hunger, crime, disease, premature death, etc. Hope for the future.