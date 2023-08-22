Windows 10 users may now attach Microsoft Edge's sidebar to the desktop

Microsoft has published Microsoft Edge 116, a new stable version of its Chromium-based browser. Released on August 21, 2023, Microsoft Edge 116 includes security updates and two new features.

ADVERTISEMENT

Existing installations of Microsoft Edge should receive the update automatically, thanks to the built-in updating functionality. Users may check the installed version by loading edge://settings/help in the browser's address bar, or by selecting Menu (three-dots) > Help and Feedback > About Microsoft Edge.

The browser should run a check for update when the page is opened to download any update automatically at that point.

Microsoft Edge 116: security update

Microsoft Edge 116 Stable is a security update first and foremost. It addresses two Edge-specific security vulnerabilities and includes fixes for vulnerabilities that affect all Chromium-based browsers.

The two Edge-specific vulnerabilities have been rated moderate and low. The patches address elevation of privilege and information disclosure vulnerabilities. The 21 Chromium-based security issues are also fixed in the release.

You may check out the article on the Chrome 116 release, as it includes additional information on the Chromium-based vulnerabilities.

Microsoft Edge 116: new features

Microsoft highlights two features in the release notes. The first brings the ability to attach the Microsoft Edge sidebar to the desktop to the Windows 10 operating system.

Microsoft Edge displays a sidebar on the right side of the browser window by default. It is a customizable toolbar that displays search options, tools, various other services and also an option to add links to custom sites.

Windows 10 users may activate the "detach from Edge" button on the sidebar to attach the sidebar to the Windows 10 desktop. The sidebar is detached from the browser when the button is activated and remains attached to the desktop, even if Microsoft Edge is closed. The functionality remains identical to Edge's sidebar.

Microsoft notes: " As an opt-in experience in Windows 10, users can attach the sidebar to their Windows desktop by clicking a "popout" icon near the base of the sidebar in the browser. This enables a side-by-side experience that works with any Windows app — including Microsoft Edge itself. Users enjoy streamlined access to the same set of powerful AI tools and web-based services, including Bing Chat, without launching a browser window, enhancing productivity regardless of where they are in Windows". Microsoft reveals that it plans to add features and options in the future to the sidebar.

The second feature that Microsoft highlights is Microsoft Edge for Business. We reviewed Microsoft Edge for Business earlier this month. Available for Microsoft Entra accounts (formerly known as Azure Active Directory), Microsoft Edge for Business ships with improved management options, and the ability to use personal and business browsing modes.

Now You: do you use Edge and its sidebar?

Summary Article Name Windows 10 users may now attach Microsoft Edge's sidebar to the desktop Description Microsoft has published Microsoft Edge 116, a new stable version of its Chromium-based browser. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement