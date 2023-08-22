Google Chrome will now warn you about harmful extensions

Google Chrome will now warn you about harmful extensions
Emre Çitak
Aug 22, 2023
Google Chrome extensions
|
0

Google Chrome's upcoming feature marks a significant advancement in online security, as it aims to alert users about potentially harmful extensions within the Chrome Web Store.

This move is in response to the increasing number of cases involving extensions that compromise user privacy and security.

Browser extensions, while enhancing the browsing experience, have also become a vector for cyber threats. Malicious extensions can gain access to sensitive user data, monitor online activity, and even inject unwanted advertisements.

Such extensions are often disguised as legitimate tools, making it difficult for users to distinguish between safe and dangerous options.

Google Chrome will now warn you about harmful extensions
Chrome 116 update takes a big step forward in browser extension security - Screenshot from Chrome Web Store

Chrome has got a solution

To combat this issue, Google Chrome is introducing a feature that will notify users when an installed extension has been removed from the Chrome Web Store. This removal typically indicates that the extension was found to be malicious or in violation of store policies.

By implementing this warning system, Chrome aims to give users the necessary information to make informed decisions about the extensions they keep.

Read alsoIs Opera GX safe? Let's compare it with Chrome and find out.

How does it warn you?

When a user has an extension that has been removed from the Chrome Web Store, a notification will be displayed. This notification will alert the user that the extension has been identified as problematic and may pose a risk to their online security.

Users who are interested in enabling this new warning feature can do so by navigating to the "Extensions Module in Safety Check" feature within Chrome's settings but it is only available on Chrome 116. This ensures that users have the ability to proactively protect themselves from potentially harmful extensions.

Empowering users with the knowledge to identify and remove malicious extensions enhances their control over their online security. Chrome's efforts to implement this feature demonstrate a commitment to providing a safer browsing environment.

Advertisement

Related content

ChatGPT bing search

GPT-AdBlocker for Chrome promises to block all ads, including ads in videos

How to hide the Shorts section on YouTube
uBlock Origin's icon now tells you if it's ready to block ads at browser launch

uBlock Origin's icon now tells you if it's ready to block ads at browser launch
adguard chrome manifest v3

Google delays Chrome Manifest V3 rollout once again
chrome 108 mysterious update

Google releases Chrome 108 update without revealing anything about it
what is windows 11

Add ChatGPT answers to Google Search

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved