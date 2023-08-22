Google Chrome will now warn you about harmful extensions

Google Chrome's upcoming feature marks a significant advancement in online security, as it aims to alert users about potentially harmful extensions within the Chrome Web Store.

This move is in response to the increasing number of cases involving extensions that compromise user privacy and security.

Browser extensions, while enhancing the browsing experience, have also become a vector for cyber threats. Malicious extensions can gain access to sensitive user data, monitor online activity, and even inject unwanted advertisements.

Such extensions are often disguised as legitimate tools, making it difficult for users to distinguish between safe and dangerous options.

Chrome has got a solution

To combat this issue, Google Chrome is introducing a feature that will notify users when an installed extension has been removed from the Chrome Web Store. This removal typically indicates that the extension was found to be malicious or in violation of store policies.

By implementing this warning system, Chrome aims to give users the necessary information to make informed decisions about the extensions they keep.

How does it warn you?

When a user has an extension that has been removed from the Chrome Web Store, a notification will be displayed. This notification will alert the user that the extension has been identified as problematic and may pose a risk to their online security.

Users who are interested in enabling this new warning feature can do so by navigating to the "Extensions Module in Safety Check" feature within Chrome's settings but it is only available on Chrome 116. This ensures that users have the ability to proactively protect themselves from potentially harmful extensions.

Empowering users with the knowledge to identify and remove malicious extensions enhances their control over their online security. Chrome's efforts to implement this feature demonstrate a commitment to providing a safer browsing environment.

