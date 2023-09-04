Your passwords are on the scope of malicious Chrome extensions

Malicious Google Chrome extensions
Emre Çitak
Sep 4, 2023
Updated • Sep 4, 2023
Google Chrome extensions
|
0

Chrome extensions are a powerful way to add new features and functionality to your browser. However, it's important to be aware that not all extensions are created equal. Some extensions can be malicious and steal your personal data, including your passwords.

In a recent study, researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison found that approximately 17,300 extensions in the Chrome Web Store (12.5%) have the required permissions to extract sensitive information from websites, including passwords.

This means that if you install one of these malicious extensions, it could potentially steal your passwords from any website you visit.

Malicious Google Chrome extensions
The University of Wisconsin-Madison found that approximately 17,300 malicious Google Chrome extensions in the Chrome Web Store

The report highlighted several notable websites that were lacking in security protections. These websites included:

  • Gmail, where plaintext passwords were visible in the HTML source code
  • Cloudflare, where plaintext passwords were also visible in the HTML source code
  • Facebook, where user inputs could be extracted via the DOM API
  • Citibank, where user inputs could also be extracted via the DOM API
  • The IRS, where Social Security numbers (SSNs) were visible in plaintext form on the web page source code
  • Capital One, where SSNs were also visible in plaintext form on the web page source code
  • USENIX, where SSNs were also visible in plaintext form on the web page source code
  • Amazon, where credit card details (including the security code and ZIP code) were visible in plaintext form on the page's source code

The report also noted that these are just a few examples of websites that may be vulnerable to security breaches. It is important for all website owners to take steps to protect their users' data, such as encrypting passwords and using a secure web application firewall (WAF).

How can Chrome extensions steal passwords?

There are a few ways that Chrome extensions can steal passwords. One way is by using the "read all your data on all websites" permission. This permission allows the extension to read the contents of any web page, including the password fields.

Another way that Chrome extensions can steal passwords is by using the "access your data on all websites" permission. This permission allows the extension to read and change your browser's cookies. Cookies are often used to store passwords, so an extension with this permission could potentially steal your passwords from your cookies.

Malicious Google Chrome extensions
There are several steps to be taken to be safe from malicious Google Chrome extensions

How to protect yourself from malicious Chrome extensions

There are a few things you can do to protect yourself from malicious Chrome extensions:

Only install extensions from trusted sources, such as the Chrome Web Store.

Before installing an extension, read the permissions that it requests. If an extension requests the "read all your data on all websites" or "access your data on all websites" permission, be very careful about installing it.

Keep your Chrome browser up to date. Google regularly releases security updates for Chrome, which can help to protect you from malicious extensions.

Use a password manager, such as Proton pass, to store your passwords. A password manager will encrypt your passwords and keep them safe from prying eyes.

Advertisement

Related content

Google Chrome will now warn you about harmful extensions

Google Chrome will now warn you about harmful extensions
ChatGPT bing search

GPT-AdBlocker for Chrome promises to block all ads, including ads in videos

How to hide the Shorts section on YouTube
uBlock Origin's icon now tells you if it's ready to block ads at browser launch

uBlock Origin's icon now tells you if it's ready to block ads at browser launch
adguard chrome manifest v3

Google delays Chrome Manifest V3 rollout once again
chrome 108 mysterious update

Google releases Chrome 108 update without revealing anything about it

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved