When it comes to secure web browsing, Opera GX emerges as a formidable contender, boasting a range of features aimed at providing users with a safe online environment. In this comparison, we'll dive into the safety aspects of Opera GX and how it stacks up against the well-established Google Chrome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google Chrome has long been the go-to choice for many users due to its reputation as a secure and reliable browser. However, a newcomer has entered the scene, claiming to offer superior security features and catering specifically to gamers - Opera GX.

Is Opera GX safe? Chrome vs Opera GX on safety

Opera GX, designed with gamers in mind, takes security seriously. It proudly asserts that Chrome falls short in the realm of secure browsing. Let's examine some of the reasons why Opera GX is considered a secure haven for internet users.

Fake My History : Opera GX browser can fake your browsing history when you die. The browser replaces the user's entire browsing history with "an entirely fictional" one. Unlike the former, it is guaranteed to be "surprisingly pleasant" so that a user's "nosy partner, parent or roommate" find searches that the "internet's most virtuous" user has made. If you want to learn more about it, visit the related article that explains Opera Fake My History feature.

: Opera GX browser can fake your browsing history when you die. The browser replaces the user's entire browsing history with "an entirely fictional" one. Unlike the former, it is guaranteed to be "surprisingly pleasant" so that a user's "nosy partner, parent or roommate" find searches that the "internet's most virtuous" user has made. If you want to learn more about it, visit the related article that explains Opera Fake My History feature. Robust phishing and malware protection : Opera GX and Chrome both come armed with built-in defenses against phishing attacks and malware threats. Both browsers promptly notify users of potentially unsafe sites, demonstrating their commitment to online safety.

: Opera GX and Chrome both come armed with built-in defenses against phishing attacks and malware threats. Both browsers promptly notify users of potentially unsafe sites, demonstrating their commitment to online safety. Autofill and data security : Opera GX, much like Chrome, allows users to save and autofill sensitive information securely. This feature is backed by managing and deleting autofilled data, ensuring your personal details remain protected.

: Opera GX, much like Chrome, allows users to save and autofill sensitive information securely. This feature is backed by managing and deleting autofilled data, ensuring your personal details remain protected. Safety check and password security : Opera GX and Chrome share the Safety Check feature, offering users insights into their browser's status. Both browsers diligently monitor extension safety and password breaches, contributing to a safer online experience.

: Opera GX and Chrome share the Safety Check feature, offering users insights into their browser's status. Both browsers diligently monitor extension safety and password breaches, contributing to a safer online experience. VPN for enhanced privacy : Opera GX surges ahead by incorporating a built-in Virtual Private Network (VPN). This powerful tool encrypts internet traffic, shielding users' identities from prying eyes. Chrome, unfortunately, lacks this native VPN capability, potentially leaving users more exposed.

: Opera GX surges ahead by incorporating a built-in Virtual Private Network (VPN). This powerful tool encrypts internet traffic, shielding users' identities from prying eyes. Chrome, unfortunately, lacks this native VPN capability, potentially leaving users more exposed. Ad blocking and tracking protection : Opera GX takes an extra step in safeguarding users by providing comprehensive ad and tracking protection. This includes an ad blocker and a tracker blocker, granting users control over their online footprint. Chrome offers ad blocking but lacks Opera GX's anti-tracking prowess.

: Opera GX takes an extra step in safeguarding users by providing comprehensive ad and tracking protection. This includes an ad blocker and a tracker blocker, granting users control over their online footprint. Chrome offers ad blocking but lacks Opera GX's anti-tracking prowess. Cryptomining protection : Opera GX champions security by blocking cryptocurrency mining scripts, a feature absent in Chrome. This safeguard prevents unwanted strain on your device and defends against potential security breaches.

: Opera GX champions security by blocking cryptocurrency mining scripts, a feature absent in Chrome. This safeguard prevents unwanted strain on your device and defends against potential security breaches. Resource management : Opera GX shines in the resource management department, using less memory than Chrome and offering built-in tools for efficient CPU, RAM, and network usage. While Chrome has made strides in memory management, Opera GX retains an advantage in this area.

: Opera GX shines in the resource management department, using less memory than Chrome and offering built-in tools for efficient CPU, RAM, and network usage. While Chrome has made strides in memory management, Opera GX retains an advantage in this area. Smart address bars and dark mode: Both browsers possess smart address bars that provide information and perform calculations as you type. Opera GX adds a built-in dark mode, simplifying the transition to a more eye-friendly browsing experience.

Now, let's turn our attention to Google Chrome, the established titan in the browser landscape. While Opera GX showcases impressive safety features, Chrome also brings a robust security arsenal to the table.

Phishing and malware protection : Chrome, like Opera GX, ensures user safety by blocking malware and warning against phishing sites. The browser's commitment to security is reflected in its comprehensive protection mechanisms.

: Chrome, like Opera GX, ensures user safety by blocking malware and warning against phishing sites. The browser's commitment to security is reflected in its comprehensive protection mechanisms. Safety check and password security : Chrome's Safety Check keeps users informed about their browser's health and ensures password security. While Opera GX offers similar features, Chrome remains a stalwart in this aspect.

: Chrome's Safety Check keeps users informed about their browser's health and ensures password security. While Opera GX offers similar features, Chrome remains a stalwart in this aspect. Extensions and app stores : Chrome gains the upper hand with its extensive Web Store, housing a vast array of extensions. Although Opera GX supports both the Opera and Chrome stores, Chrome's sheer volume of available extensions is hard to match.

: Chrome gains the upper hand with its extensive Web Store, housing a vast array of extensions. Although Opera GX supports both the Opera and Chrome stores, Chrome's sheer volume of available extensions is hard to match. Resource management: While Opera GX excels in resource management, Chrome has made significant strides to address its memory usage, featuring a memory-saving tool to optimize performance.

The verdict

Is Opera GX safe? The answer is yes. Is Opera GX safer than Chrome? In the realm of secure browsing, Opera GX emerges as a powerful contender, challenging the status quo set by Chrome. Opera GX's emphasis on features like ad and tracking protection, a built-in VPN, and cryptomining defense showcases its commitment to user safety.

While Chrome remains a trustworthy browser with its own set of robust security measures, Opera GX carves a distinct niche by catering to gamers while enhancing overall online safety. As you explore the digital realm, remember that both browsers offer a solid foundation of security, but Opera GX takes an extra step to provide a tailored, secure experience.

Ultimately, the choice between Opera GX and Chrome depends on your specific needs and preferences.

Featured image credit: Opera

Advertisement