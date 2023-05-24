You may now communicate with an Ai called Aria in Opera's web browsers

opera aria ai
Martin Brinkmann
May 24, 2023
Updated • May 24, 2023
Opera
|
2

Opera Software announced the integration of AI into its web browsers today. Aria is based on OpenAI technology and is launched as a preview in Opera One and Opera for Android browsers.

Unlike Google Bard, which is not available in some regions, including Europe, Aris is available in more than 180 countries, including Europe.

Aria is a free addition to the Opera web browser. While it looks like a ChatGPT integration in the browser on first glance, notable differences exist.

Communication with the AI starts with a click in the Opera browser. A short introduction is displayed on first start before the chat interface is displayed. Opera users may type queries into a text field to get replies by the AI.

Opera Software notes that Aria's implementation of ChatGPT includes the ability to live search the Internet. All of this is also available in Bing Chat, but Opera Software has added more capabilities to Aria that are specific to the browser.

opera browser aria chat

The company notes, for instance, that Aria is aware of the entire support documentation of the browser. Opera users who run into issues may ask Aria about it and may get quick answers to resolve the issues they experience or make changes to the browser based on easy to follow instructions.

This sounds very similar to Windows Copilot, which Microsoft plans to roll out this year to Windows 11 devices.

Aria is integrated into Opera's Composer infrastructure, which allows for the integration of multiple AI models in the future. Opera Software mentions "search services powered by Opera's key partners" specifically. All of the features will be available in a single interface, though.

Opera Software plans to expand the functionality and features of Aria and AI integration in the browser in the future.

The company unveiled a preview version of Opera One earlier this year. The web browser, which can be downloaded as a preview, is a browser with a modular design that is putting the focus on AI. When Opera launched One, it shipped the browser with an AI prompt feature. Today's release improves AI significantly by adding Aria to the browser.

Interested users may download Opera One for the desktop operating systems Windows, Linux and Mac, and Opera for Android beta to start testing the Aria integration of the browser.

Summary
Opera integrates Aria AI into its web browsers
Article Name
Opera integrates Aria AI into its web browsers
Description
Opera Software announced the integration of AI into its preview versions of its web browsers today.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

How to download the Opera One web browser
Opera One website

Opera One: fully redesigned Opera browser and big bet on AI
Opera's free VPN service is now available in its iOS browser

Opera's free VPN service is now available in its iOS browser

Opera Browser update integrates AI Prompts and ChatGPT
opera browser chatgpt

Report: Opera Browser may get its own ChatGPT integration

Opera browser now lets you set custom images for tiles

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Hitomi said on May 24, 2023 at 12:01 pm
    Reply

    I attempted using it and it requires registration with personal data, so I never got to actually talking to it, as I refuse revealing my phone number.

    Just a few more years and they will be so desperate for me entering my secret questions into the text area field that even freeloaders can use it 100% free without registration.

    Riddle me this: Can I eat marmalade and peanut butter without being judged?

    1. VioletMoon said on May 24, 2023 at 4:15 pm
      Reply

      @Hitomi–No, because the combo sounds delicious. My evening meal consists of peanut butter and honey w/ sliced bananas sandwich along with a vanilla protein shake spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg with a 3/4 inch slice of pineapple for desert.

      Is Aria part of Meta?

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved