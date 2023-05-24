You may now communicate with an Ai called Aria in Opera's web browsers

Opera Software announced the integration of AI into its web browsers today. Aria is based on OpenAI technology and is launched as a preview in Opera One and Opera for Android browsers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike Google Bard, which is not available in some regions, including Europe, Aris is available in more than 180 countries, including Europe.

Aria is a free addition to the Opera web browser. While it looks like a ChatGPT integration in the browser on first glance, notable differences exist.

Communication with the AI starts with a click in the Opera browser. A short introduction is displayed on first start before the chat interface is displayed. Opera users may type queries into a text field to get replies by the AI.

Opera Software notes that Aria's implementation of ChatGPT includes the ability to live search the Internet. All of this is also available in Bing Chat, but Opera Software has added more capabilities to Aria that are specific to the browser.

The company notes, for instance, that Aria is aware of the entire support documentation of the browser. Opera users who run into issues may ask Aria about it and may get quick answers to resolve the issues they experience or make changes to the browser based on easy to follow instructions.

This sounds very similar to Windows Copilot, which Microsoft plans to roll out this year to Windows 11 devices.

Aria is integrated into Opera's Composer infrastructure, which allows for the integration of multiple AI models in the future. Opera Software mentions "search services powered by Opera's key partners" specifically. All of the features will be available in a single interface, though.

Opera Software plans to expand the functionality and features of Aria and AI integration in the browser in the future.

The company unveiled a preview version of Opera One earlier this year. The web browser, which can be downloaded as a preview, is a browser with a modular design that is putting the focus on AI. When Opera launched One, it shipped the browser with an AI prompt feature. Today's release improves AI significantly by adding Aria to the browser.

Interested users may download Opera One for the desktop operating systems Windows, Linux and Mac, and Opera for Android beta to start testing the Aria integration of the browser.

Summary Article Name Opera integrates Aria AI into its web browsers Description Opera Software announced the integration of AI into its preview versions of its web browsers today. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement