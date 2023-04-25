How to download the Opera One web browser

Martin Brinkmann
Apr 25, 2023
Opera
3

Opera Software has launched a developer preview of its upcoming main web browser Opera One on April 25, 2023. The first public release version of the web browser will replace the current Opera web browser at a later point in time.

For now, it is available as an early access version that users and developers may test. Opera is betting on modularity and AI integration in Opera One. The new browser includes the AI prompts feature that Opera Software launched in Opera Stable recently, and a new feature that Opera Software calls Tab Islands.

Opera One is based on Chromium, which ensures good web compatibility and speed. Opera engineers have added multithreaded compositor support to the browser to improve the smoothness of animations and transitions in the browser.

Tab Islands is Opera Software's interpretation of Tab Groups. Tabs may be opened in groups or individually. Tab groups can be collapsed, expanded and moved around. Related tabs, e.g., links that are opened in a tab, are opened in the same group, which improves manageability.

How to download Opera One

opera one

Opera One is available as a developer preview. It is an early access release that should not be used in production environments. While it has been very stable so far, it should be considered beta for now.

Opera One is available for the desktop platforms Windows, macOS and Linux.

Interested users may download Opera One from Opera's website.

  1. Open the Opera One website in any browser.
  2. Scroll down to the very end of the page and activate the download now button.
  3. A web installer is downloaded.
  4. Run the installer to install the browser. Note that an Internet connection is required, as components need to be downloaded from Opera servers during installation.

Tip: you may disable the sending of Telemetry data to Opera in the installer options.

Quick Opera One Q&A

Q1: Are extensions supported?

A1: Yes, all Chromium-based extensions are supported.

Q2: Is an ad-blocker included?

A2: Yes, Opera One includes a built-in content blocker. It is not enabled by default, but may be enabled via a button in the interface or the Extensions page.

Q3: When will Opera One replace the current Opera browser?

A3: Opera plans to make the switch later this year, but the plan may be changed.

Q4: Which main features are supported in Opera One?

A4: Workspaces, VPN, AI prompts, Bookmarks, Messenger and media player service integrations, Sync, Add-ons, Opera Pinboard, Opera Cashback, Lucid mode, Sidebar, Bookmarks, News, Weather and more.

Now You: have you tried Opera One already?

Comments

  1. John G. said on April 25, 2023 at 9:45 am
    Chromium everywhere.

    1. basingstoke said on April 25, 2023 at 10:15 am
      Yep, a *yawn* from me whenever I see chromium

      So many of these browsers used to actually have a browser, and not piggy-back off of chromium project, sad to see how far everyone has fallen.

      Mozilla is one of the last ones to do things their own way, love or hate Firefox, they deserve respect for that.

  2. stef-l said on April 25, 2023 at 12:25 pm
    Just wondering: are they planning to ditch speed dial? I noticed that in the latest browser update there’s a popup asking what I think of the feature. Are they testing out user reaction? I’d be very sorry to see it go.

