Opera's free VPN service is now available in its iOS browser

Opera browser for iOS now has the company's free VPN service built-in to the app. The VPN is already available in the Android, Windows, Linux and Mac versions of the browser.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opera says that it encrypts the user's VPN traffic, and that it does not store logs of the usage. The statement on the official site also highlights that the VPN does not collect any personal data from users history or originating network address. The VPN also has an ad blocker to protect users from ads. The company says that it works in tandem with Apple's Intelligent Tracking Prevention to block tracking cookies from third-parties, and also blocks cookie prompts.

Note: You will need to enable "Block Cookie prompts" from the app's Settings > Ad Blocking page.

Opera's VPN for iOS is rolling out to users, and it may take a few weeks to be available for all users. I was able to access it on my iPhone.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to enable VPN in Opera browser for iOS

1. Open Opera browser on your iPhone or iPad.

2. Access the app's menu.

3. Tap on the option that says "VPN (Early Access)".

4. iOS will prompt you whether you'd like to add a new VPN configuration. Allow it, and it will ask you to enter your device's passcode to add the VPN.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. That's it, Opera VPN should now be active on your device. A VPN label will appear on the status bar.

To disconnect the VPN, just disable the option in step 3. You can manage the VPN from the browser's Settings, which can be accessed from the Menu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tap on the VPN option at the top of the page, it has a large badge that indicates the current status of the network, i.e. to tell you whether it is enabled or not. You may disconnect the VPN by tapping the button at the bottom of the screen. There is another option of interest here, Locations. Tap on it to see the available, it defaults to the Optimal, i.e. the fastest server, but you can manually choose to connect to one of the following locations: Europe, Americas or Asia.

Other notable features in Opera for iOS

The latest version of Opera for iOS adds support for Bookmarks. Users can now organize their favorite sites on their iPhone, and even add them to the Speed Dial that can be accessed in the new tab page. Speaking of the new tab, there is another feature that football fans may appreciate. Opera's browser for iOS now displays live scores for ongoing soccer matches. It also shows the date and time of upcoming games in your local time zone. You can disable the Live Score option from the app's Settings.

Remember, Opera's VPN isn't a system-wide option, it is only available via its browser. That said, Opera's VPN seems to be quite fast even if the latency is high, it might be handy if you're travelling or only have access to a public Wi-Fi network.

Download Opera browser for iOS from the App Store to use the free VPN. You may want to use something like ProtonVPN if you want a proper VPN that can be used in any app, it's free and offers unlimited usage (except P2P)

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name Opera's free VPN service is now available in its iOS browser Description Opera has added its free VPN service to its browser for iOS. We take a closer look at how to use the feature. Author Ashwin Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement