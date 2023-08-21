How to fix the GTA San Andreas mouse not working issue?

The beloved game, GTA San Andreas, often presents an all-too-familiar headache for Windows 8 and 10 gamers - the dreaded mouse not working issue. Now, while this hiccup isn't strictly tied to GTA San Andreas (with many older titles showing similar signs on Windows 8 and 10), it's noteworthy that this classic game is among the affected lot.

Imagine the frustration: everything's smooth, your keyboard's responsive, yet the mouse refuses to cooperate. This glitch means no attacking and a static camera view. But fear not, we've collated five solid remedies to tackle this "PC mouse not working" menace in GTA San Andreas.

Fixing GTA San Andreas mouse not working issue step by step

Follow these steps to fix the error:

Run the game in administrator mode

Install DINPUT8.DLL

Install SilentPatch

Run in the game in compatibility mode

Try alternative affinity settings

Run the game in administrator mode

A quick fix that some find effective. Right-click the game's .exe file and select "Run as administrator." If you're still facing hiccups, perhaps one of our more tested solutions below will serve better.

Install DINPUT8.DLL

A frequently recommended download for combating the mouse glitch. Ensure you fetch DINPUT8.DLL and pop it into the default game directory (where gta-sa.exe or gta_sa.exe resides). Remember, sourcing from credible portals like DLL-files ensures you're not courting digital danger.

Install SilentPatch

Not only does SilentPatch rectify the mouse dilemma, but it also irons out other GTA San Andreas bugs like framerate and visual glitches. Think of it as the all-rounder patch - an essential download for every GTA San Andreas enthusiast on PC.

Run in the game in compatibility mode

An old-school remedy. By right-clicking the .exe file, navigating to "Properties", then "Compatibility", and selecting "Run this program in compatibility mode for:", players have often found solace. Older Windows versions like XP, Vista, or 98 might be the magic touch your game needs.

Try alternative affinity settings

Touted as a top solution, this tweak might need repeating with each game launch. On launching, use alt-tab, head to the task manager, and locate the GTA San Andreas.exe. Dive into "Go to details", then "Set Affinity" under the "Details" tab. Ensure only one CPU is active. A majority of players have found this trick a game-changer, though, as always, there are outliers.

