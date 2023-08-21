How to fix the GTA San Andreas mouse not working issue?

Kerem Gülen
Aug 21, 2023
Updated • Aug 19, 2023
Tutorials
|
0

The beloved game, GTA San Andreas, often presents an all-too-familiar headache for Windows 8 and 10 gamers - the dreaded mouse not working issue. Now, while this hiccup isn't strictly tied to GTA San Andreas (with many older titles showing similar signs on Windows 8 and 10), it's noteworthy that this classic game is among the affected lot.

Imagine the frustration: everything's smooth, your keyboard's responsive, yet the mouse refuses to cooperate. This glitch means no attacking and a static camera view. But fear not, we've collated five solid remedies to tackle this "PC mouse not working" menace in GTA San Andreas.

Fixing GTA San Andreas mouse not working issue step by step

Follow these steps to fix the error:

  • Run the game in administrator mode
  • Install DINPUT8.DLL
  • Install SilentPatch
  • Run in the game in compatibility mode
  • Try alternative affinity settings

Run the game in administrator mode

A quick fix that some find effective. Right-click the game's .exe file and select "Run as administrator." If you're still facing hiccups, perhaps one of our more tested solutions below will serve better.

Install DINPUT8.DLL

A frequently recommended download for combating the mouse glitch. Ensure you fetch DINPUT8.DLL and pop it into the default game directory (where gta-sa.exe or gta_sa.exe resides). Remember, sourcing from credible portals like DLL-files ensures you're not courting digital danger.

Image courtesy of Rockstar Games

Install SilentPatch

Not only does SilentPatch rectify the mouse dilemma, but it also irons out other GTA San Andreas bugs like framerate and visual glitches. Think of it as the all-rounder patch - an essential download for every GTA San Andreas enthusiast on PC.

Run in the game in compatibility mode

An old-school remedy. By right-clicking the .exe file, navigating to "Properties", then "Compatibility", and selecting "Run this program in compatibility mode for:", players have often found solace. Older Windows versions like XP, Vista, or 98 might be the magic touch your game needs.

Try alternative affinity settings

Touted as a top solution, this tweak might need repeating with each game launch. On launching, use alt-tab, head to the task manager, and locate the GTA San Andreas.exe. Dive into "Go to details", then "Set Affinity" under the "Details" tab. Ensure only one CPU is active. A majority of players have found this trick a game-changer, though, as always, there are outliers.

Advertisement

Related content

How to get weather alerts on iPhone

My smartwatch not turning on: What to do now

Is Beeper safe and how to join the waitlist
With this guide, you can learn how to fix YouTube picture in picture not working fast. Explore what to do when PiP mode not working.

How to fix YouTube picture-in-picture not working in 6 easy steps

How to clear cookies in Chrome, Opera and Safari
With this article, you can learn how to use ChatGPT Custom Instructions effectively with the best ChatGPT Custom Instructions examples

How to use ChatGPT Custom Instructions effectively

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved