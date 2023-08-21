How to get weather alerts on iPhone

With the introduction of iOS 15, Apple significantly updated its default Weather app. This was influenced by features incorporated from the renowned Dark Sky weather application, which was acquired by Apple in 2020. A highlighted feature of this update is the capability to get notified regarding the commencement or cessation of rain or snow. This documentation outlines the procedure to activate these notifications.

Enabling weather alerts on iPhone in 2 steps

Within the enhanced Weather app of iOS 15, users can now register for imminent precipitation alerts. These notifications will inform the user about impending rain, snow, or hail events within the upcoming hour based on their present location or any other location set in the Weather app. To configure these weather alerts, follow the subsequent steps detailed below. It's pertinent to mention that these imminent precipitation notifications are presently accessible only in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Step 1: Grant location access

For the Weather app to notify you about conditions in your current vicinity, it needs continuous access to your location data.

  • Start by opening the Settings application on your iPhone.
  • Navigate to and select "Privacy."
  • Proceed by selecting "Location Services."
  • Within Location Services, find and select "Weather."
  • In the subsequent "Allow Location Access" menu, choose "Always."
Image source: Unsplash

Step 2: Turn on weather notifications

To receive weather alerts, particularly about rain or snow, follow these instructions:

  • Initiate the default Weather app on your iPhone.
  • Locate and tap on the icon resembling a bullet list, positioned in the bottom-right of the interface.
  • At the apex of the location list, select "Turn on Notifications." If the "Stay Dry" card isn't immediately visible, click on the circular ellipsis symbol located in the top-right, followed by selecting "Notifications."
  • Proceeding to the "Allow Notifications" page, select "Continue."
  • Upon the next prompt's appearance, choose "Allow."
  • Thereafter, toggle the activation switches adjacent to the locations for which you desire notifications. Upon completion, click "Done." Remember, if you wish to be notified about conditions in your present location, location access must be previously granted.

Going forward, you should now receive notifications on your ?iPhone? whenever rain or snow is starting or stopping.

