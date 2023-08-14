Here is how the FBI takes down DDoS cyberattackers

Onur Demirkol
Aug 14, 2023
Misc
|
0

Ever wondered how the FBI takes down DDoS cyberattackers? Well, today we will explain to you how the agents do that to protect society and businesses.

In 2016, a massive distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack involving compromised internet-connected devices took down major websites like Twitter, Reddit, GitHub, and Spotify. DDoS attacks flood websites with malicious traffic to disrupt services. Despite this incident, DDoS attacks remain a concern, leading the FBI to take action.

Recently, the FBI targeted websites offering "booter" or "stressor" services, which enable low-skilled individuals to carry out DDoS attacks for a fee. The FBI arrested several operators involved in these services, aiming to reduce their impact.

FBI

FBI Agent Elliott Peterson gave an interview

Elliott Peterson, an FBI agent, shared insights at the Black Hat cybersecurity conference about their approach to tackling DDoS cyberattackers, reported by TechCrunch. DDoS investigations span a decade, focusing on evolving threats. Collaboration with partners from academia, the private sector, and law enforcement. DDoS attacks pose temporary and sustained challenges. Operations led by the FBI Anchorage office target top threat actors.

FBI warns: avoid public charging stations

Identifying and Dismantling Threats

The FBI chooses targets based on their impact and threat level. Their goal is deterrence, not just arrests. Operations are timed strategically to coincide with periods of high DDoS activity. The private sector plays a vital role in DDoS defense, offering expertise and assistance. Collaboration with international law enforcement ensures smoother operations.

DDoS cybercriminals often lack extensive sophistication, but their criminal services' economic incentive poses a challenge. The FBI aims to educate and discourage involvement.

DDoS

Future Strategies and Challenges

The FBI aims to refine its operations and extend its impact, targeting both service operators and customers. Continued collaboration and learning will drive their efforts.

The FBI's relentless pursuit of DDoS cyberattackers demonstrates a commitment to safeguarding digital landscapes. As DDoS threats evolve, the FBI adapts its strategies to ensure a safer online environment for all.

Advertisement

Related content

Diablo 4 dev video

Diablo 4 dev video drives gamers crazy
Flipper Zero

What is Flipper Zero: A closer look at the viral hacking tool

Are the latest GTA 6 facial recognition rumors legit?

Is Beeper safe and how to join the waitlist
ChatGPT bankruptcy

Expect to see a ChatGPT bankruptcy in 2024

China's new stand on facial recognition

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved