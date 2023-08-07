Recently, many users have started getting unwanted invites from strangers. If you are one of them and want to get rid of this problem, keep reading our guide as we will show you how to get rid of TikTok spam invites!

TikTok is currently one of the biggest social media platforms alongside Instagram, and they have millions of active users on a daily basis. That is why scammers and bots choose these platforms to reach bigger audiences, and unfortunately, TiktTok is not spam-free. TikTok spam invites are really getting frustrating for many as they get a couple of them on a daily basis, and there is only one solution to get rid of it.

What are TikTok spam invites?

Spam invites, which are frequently delivered in bulk by bots or other automated methods and contain false or misleading information, can annoy users. Additionally, it appears from the complaints that users are already being bombarded with invitations. Some report that they get 150 spam invitations just in the morning.

Some claim that they frequently receive invitations to odd videos from anonymous users. And to make matters worse, they are frequently mentioned in these videos.

Tags in comments and mentions have also been turned off in an effort to solve the issue, but this has had no success. Because of the TikTok spam invites, platform users have turned to online forums to hunt for solutions to disable this function.

How to turn off TikTok spam invites

There is only one solution to this matter, and TikTok officials haven't released an official fix or even an announcement that they are aware of this issue. Here is how to get rid of TikTok spam invites:

Open TikTok. Go to Creator Tools. Tap on "Add Yours." Tap the three dots at the top right of your screen. Under "Select who can invite you to add to prompts," choose "No one."

Other than this fix, you can block all of the accounts that tagged you in a video or invited you to join their live streams. However, please be reminded that this is a temporary fix, and you will need to block each and every account. Plus, they won't stop sending you new invites, and the invites probably won't stop coming as these bots will keep on creating more and more accounts.

