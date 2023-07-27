TikTok NPC streaming trend has taken over the app

TikTok is currently one of the most popular social media platforms, and every day, a new trend pops up. The latest TikTok NPC streaming trend is one of them, and for a reason, creators act like robots in front of the camera during their live streams.

With millions of views and top practitioners like PinkyDoll and Cherry Crush earning thousands of dollars each day, NPC material is a niche genre that incorporates elements of ASMR and some claims "nonsense."

What is the TikTok NPC streaming trend?

A social media influencer from Montréal named Pinkydoll has taken on the role of the face of NPC streaming on TikTok. The non-playable characters (NPCs) in video games are the source of the trend's name.

According to the website Know Your Meme, the term "NPC" was first used to refer to characters in the role-playing game "Dungeons and Dragons" whose actions were predetermined by the game master. Later, it became popular in the video game industry, where it describes characters like the pedestrians in "Grand Theft Auto" that have predetermined dialogue and actions.

TikTok users can present virtual gifts to their favorite content creators during live streams by leaving comments in the form of pop-up "stickers" in the shapes of ice cream cones, roses, birthday cakes, and other objects.

TikTok wrapped 2023: How to use wrapped for TikTok

Who is Pinkydoll?

Her real name is Fedha Sinon. She is a resident of Montreal and is 27 years old. She has more than 750,000 followers on TikTok, where she can be found under the name @Pinkydollreal.

In her apartment, where she transmits her live videos for TikTok, Sinon frequently has the kitchen in the background.

TikTok NPC streaming trend: How do people make money?

TikTok coins, which may be purchased on the platform's app or website with real-world money, are used by users to purchase stickers. The platform's coin recharge website reveals that the virtual tokens are sold in packages, with the cheapest bundle of 70 TikTok coins costing 74 cents and a package of 7,000 coins costing $74. One TikTok coin can buy a gift like a sticker of a flower, but it will cost consumers 34,000 TikTok coins to get a sticker of a couple of lions.

TikTok goes beyond video with text posts

Creators who are actively making money off of the TikTok NPC streaming trend take half of the money they were given. The remaining 50% of the earnings from the virtual gifts go to TikTok.

