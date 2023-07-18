TikTok wrapped 2023: How to use wrapped for TikTok

TikTok Wrapped 2023 is a feature that allows users to see their most-watched videos, most-followed creators, and other insights into their TikTok activity for the year.

TikTok stopped offering its own Wrapped feature in 2022, but users can still see their stats using a third-party website called Wrapped for TikTok.

What is Wrapped for TikTok?

Wrapped for TikTok is a website that allows users to download their TikTok data and generate a personalized Wrapped report.

The report includes information such as the user's most-watched videos, most-followed creators, most-used hashtags, total watch time, number of likes, and number of shares.

How to use TikTok Wrapped 2023

To use TikTok Wrapped 2023, you will need to:

Go to the Privacy and Settings page using this link on your TikTok account Request to download the JSON version of the data from your profile Once you've received the documents, go onto the Wrapped for TikTok website and submit the documents Wait for the site to load and then enjoy learning more about your TikTok habits in an interactive way

TikTok Wrapped 2023 is a fun way to see how you've used the app over the past year.

Of course, to get your TikTok Wrapped 2023 you need the app to be working. If you have had any problems with the popular social media app recently, check out our writing titled: ''TikTok not working? Don't panic, here's what to do''.

