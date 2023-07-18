Musk wants you to trust xAI more than OpenAI and Google

In one of his recent statements, Elon Musk said that his AI company is more trustworthy compared to OpenAI and Google. Musk wants people to trust his new company.

Last week, the CEO of Tesla unveiled xAI, his eagerly awaited AI venture that aims to "understand the true nature of the universe." The billionaire emphasized the company's objective in a Friday Twitter Spaces as being to create a "good AGI" that is "maximally curious" and "truth-seeking."

He asserted that his organization shared the goal of developing effective AI with other big participants in the market, including OpenAI and Google, and that the business was in competition with them, as reported by Business Insider.

Musk added that competition made businesses more sincere and that it was important to have competition in the AI sector to prevent one company from monopolizing progress. Musk stressed throughout the conversation that, in contrast to well-established competitors, his company was just getting started and referred to the endeavor as "really embryonic."

The CEO of Twitter has criticized OpenAI, a business he helped start in 2015. He has alleged that some of the company's AI-powered chatbot's content moderation is biased. He has previously declared his intention to develop his own version of the bot under the name "TruthGPT."

Musk stated during the Spaces conversation that xAI's technology might provide "controversial" answers. Training an AI to be politically correct or "not say what it actually thinks is true," according to Musk, carries a "significant danger." He pledged that his own business will let its AI model express what it genuinely "believes."

Musk entered the industry with xAI

The term "extensible artificial intelligence" (also known as "xAI") refers to an AI system's capacity to scale and adapt to different applications. Musk sees xAI as a solution to pressing global issues like poverty and climate change.

On Friday, July 14, the xAI team will host a lively and dynamic Twitter Spaces conversation session. You are cordially invited to participate. The xAI team will be on hand at this event to engage with you personally and answer any questions you may have. Elon Musk has teamed up with Igor Babuschkin, Tony Wu, Christian Szegedy, and Greg Yang. xAI's objectives are:

Truth-seeking

Transparency

Safety

