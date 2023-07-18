Musk wants you to trust xAI more than OpenAI and Google

xai
Onur Demirkol
Jul 18, 2023
Apps
|
1

In one of his recent statements, Elon Musk said that his AI company is more trustworthy compared to OpenAI and Google. Musk wants people to trust his new company.

Last week, the CEO of Tesla unveiled xAI, his eagerly awaited AI venture that aims to "understand the true nature of the universe." The billionaire emphasized the company's objective in a Friday Twitter Spaces as being to create a "good AGI" that is "maximally curious" and "truth-seeking."

He asserted that his organization shared the goal of developing effective AI with other big participants in the market, including OpenAI and Google, and that the business was in competition with them, as reported by Business Insider.

Musk added that competition made businesses more sincere and that it was important to have competition in the AI sector to prevent one company from monopolizing progress. Musk stressed throughout the conversation that, in contrast to well-established competitors, his company was just getting started and referred to the endeavor as "really embryonic."

The CEO of Twitter has criticized OpenAI, a business he helped start in 2015. He has alleged that some of the company's AI-powered chatbot's content moderation is biased. He has previously declared his intention to develop his own version of the bot under the name "TruthGPT."

Musk stated during the Spaces conversation that xAI's technology might provide "controversial" answers. Training an AI to be politically correct or "not say what it actually thinks is true," according to Musk, carries a "significant danger." He pledged that his own business will let its AI model express what it genuinely "believes."

xai
xAI

Musk entered the industry with xAI

The term "extensible artificial intelligence" (also known as "xAI") refers to an AI system's capacity to scale and adapt to different applications. Musk sees xAI as a solution to pressing global issues like poverty and climate change.

On Friday, July 14, the xAI team will host a lively and dynamic Twitter Spaces conversation session. You are cordially invited to participate. The xAI team will be on hand at this event to engage with you personally and answer any questions you may have. Elon Musk has teamed up with Igor Babuschkin, Tony Wu, Christian Szegedy, and Greg Yang. xAI's objectives are:

  • Truth-seeking
  • Transparency
  • Safety
Advertisement

Related content

TikTok Wrapped 2023

TikTok wrapped 2023: How to use wrapped for TikTok
WormGPT

WormGPT: The "dark side of ChatGPT"
TikTok RCTA meaning

The hidden acronym: TikTok RCTA meaning
Threads without Instagram

Can you use Threads without Instagram?
Character AI App: Everything you need to know

Character AI App: Everything you need to know
New Instagram alternative Retro app

Retro app offers a simplified approach to social media

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. g. said on July 18, 2023 at 12:04 pm
    Reply

    Trust musk? lol.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved