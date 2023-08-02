DALL-E 3 will breathe new life into AI community
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has made significant strides in various fields, and one area that has captured the imagination of many is AI image generation. OpenAI, the creators of the well-known ChatGPT, have been developing an image AI called DALL-E, which has gained popularity for its ability to generate images from textual prompts.
Recently, rumors of a new version, possibly named DALL-E 3, have emerged, suggesting that it could revolutionize AI image generation. A leaked video and images from a supposed alpha test of DALL-E 3 have piqued the interest of tech enthusiasts, showcasing impressive advancements in text synthesis and image generation.
The leaked DALL-E 3 images have remarkable quality
The leaked video posted by YouTuber MattVidPro AI has given the world a glimpse of what DALL-E 3 is capable of. The images, supposedly generated using this unreleased AI model, display an impressive level of detail and realism. Notably, DALL-E 3 excels in producing images with accurately rendered text, a feat that has long been challenging for AI image generators.
See his video below.
These images raise expectations that DALL-E 3 could be a significant improvement over its predecessors, DALL-E and DALL-E 2, both of which were notable achievements in their own right.
Improvements over previous versions
Compared to DALL-E 2, the leaked images from the supposed alpha test of DALL-E 3 reveal substantial advancements in image quality and text synthesis. While DALL-E 2 was impressive in its own time, newer competitors like Stable Diffusion and Midjourney had somewhat surpassed it.
However, DALL-E 3 appears to be a step up in AI image generation, outperforming even these newer rivals. It demonstrates the ability to generate images with clear and coherent text, a capability that many current AI models struggle to achieve.
There is a bumpy road ahead
Despite the impressive advancements showcased in the leaked images, it is essential to consider the challenges DALL-E 3 may face during its development. The AI community and OpenAI itself must ensure that the model is fine-tuned, safe, and ethically sound before its public release. While the leaked visuals indicate progress, there is room for further improvement to make DALL-E 3 a groundbreaking and influential AI image generator.
MattVidPro AI's prediction of a potential release by the end of the year raises expectations, but the success of DALL-E 3 will ultimately depend on its ability to deliver superior performance while addressing concerns related to safety and responsible usage.
Featured image: Image by vecstock on Freepik.Advertisement
Comments
There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!