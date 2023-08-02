Open AI pushes the button for GPT-5

One name stands out as a pioneer in cutting-edge language models: OpenAI. On July 18, 2023, OpenAI OpCo, LLC filed a trademark application for "GPT-5" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The GPT-5 trademark application, which is currently in the "new application processing" stage, covers a broad range of categories related to AI and language models. It includes downloadable computer programs and software designed for language models, artificial speech and text production, natural language processing, understanding, and analysis.

Additionally, the application encompasses machine-learning-based language and speech processing, language translation, sharing datasets for machine learning, predictive analytics, and building language models. The software aims to convert audio data files into text, provide voice and speech recognition, generate text, and implement artificial neural networks.

Moreover, OpenAI intends to offer Software as a Service (SaaS) for these functions.

OpenAI GPT-5 trademark application was filed on July 18, 2023 - Screenshot from USPTO

What can GPT-5 offer?

While the GPT-5 trademark application reveals OpenAI's dedication to advancing AI technology, it does not necessarily imply the immediate availability of a more powerful language model. Sam Altman, OpenAI's CEO, recently emphasized that there is much work to be done before GPT-5 can become a reality.

He stressed the need for safety audits and acknowledged that the timeline for the next iteration remains uncertain. Therefore, it is essential to temper expectations about GPT-5's immediate release.

Road to artificial general intelligence (AGI)

The inception of GPT-5 has sparked discussions about the potential for achieving Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), where a system can perform intellectual tasks without explicit programming.

Some believe that GPT-5 could potentially reach AGI by the end of the year, leading to significant implications for productivity and the automation of complex cognitive tasks.

However, there are contrasting opinions on the feasibility of achieving AGI through GPT's current methods, prompting concerns about the risks associated with rapidly developing powerful AI systems.

GPT-5 may open the doors to AGI

An act of balance

OpenAI's decision to file a trademark application for GPT-5 raises questions about their approach to AI development. While it is possible that the application is primarily aimed at securing the name "GPT-5," it also hints at the potential for future advancements.

However, the company has previously asserted that they are not currently training GPT-5 and are instead focusing on building new ideas.

The delicate balance between progress and safety is crucial in the pursuit of AI breakthroughs.

Exciting prospects for AI

Despite uncertainties surrounding GPT-5's development, the potential advancement represented by this new language model holds exciting prospects for AI in digital communication and technology. OpenAI's ongoing commitment to innovation and pushing the limits of AI technology continues to shape the future of artificial intelligence.

  1. boris said on August 2, 2023 at 11:15 am
    This article is about nothing. It regurgitated something from web search. Added no content and followed 100% of computer logic from the program that wrote it. In other words, typical Ghacks article.

