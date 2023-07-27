Stability AI announces SDXL 1.0

Stability AI has released the latest version of its text-to-image algorithm, SDXL 1.0, which is more advanced than its predecessor, 0.9. The new version generates high-resolution graphics while using less processing power and requiring fewer text inputs. With Stable Diffusion XL 1.0, anyone can now create almost any image easily and effectively.

Just like ChatGPT, artificial intelligence tools have evolved to produce various types of media, including music, films, and pictures. SD and similar tools are already widely used, and the upgrades will improve their usage significantly.

According to the company's announcement, SDXL 1.0 is the best open model for photorealism and can generate high-quality images in any art style. It allows for absolute freedom of style, and users can prompt distinct images without any particular 'feel' imparted by the model. The new version is particularly well-tuned for vibrant and accurate colors, better contrast, lighting, and shadows, all in a native 1024×1024 resolution.

How to use SDXL 1.0

SDXL 1.0 is a large language model (LLM) from Stability AI that can be used to generate images, inpaint images, and create text-to-image translations. It is one of the largest LLMs available, with over 3.5 billion parameters.

To use SDXL 1.0, you can either use the Stability AI API or the Stable Diffusion WebUI. The API is a more powerful tool, but it requires some technical knowledge to use.

The WebUI is a more user-friendly interface, but it is not as powerful as the API.

Here are the steps on how to use SDXL 1.0 with the Clipdrop by Stability AI:

Go to the Clipdrop Stability AI website Enter your prompt Click on generate

Once you have done this, the Stable Diffusion XL model will generate a custom image for you using SDXL 1.0. Clipdrop allows you to play with photos on a small scale, but if you want to control every aspect of your generation, you need to use the Satble Diffusions WebUI.

Here are the steps on how to use SDXL 1.0 with the Stable Diffusion WebUI:

Go to the Stable Diffusion WebUI GitHub page and follow their instructions to install it Download SDXL 1.0 via Hugging Face Add the model into Stable Diffusion WebUI and select it from the top-left corner Enter your text prompt in the "Text" field Enter the width and height of the image you want to generate in the "Width" and "Height" fields Click on the "Generate" button

The WebUI will generate an image based on your text prompt. The image will be displayed in the browser. You can save the image by clicking on the "Save" button.

SDXL has more features and possibilities than Midjourney due to its open-source nature. However, using it to its full potential can be challenging.

When it comes to quality, SDXL is one of the few commercially available image models that match the level of quality provided by Midjourney.

